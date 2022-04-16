Lightning Round: The Lightning secured their backup goaltender for another year

Yesterday the Tampa Bay Lightning extended goaltender Brian Elliott on a one-year contract worth $900,000 until the end of 2022-23 season. In yesterday’s piece Geo explained why Elliott might be the best backup since Andrei Vasilevskiy became the Lightning’s starter [Raw Charge]

According to Evolving-Hockey.com, Elliott has posted 3.23 Goals Saved Above Expected in all situations. This shows that he’s saving more goals than he should and performing at an above average level. It’s also not a stretch to say that Elliott has been the best back-up goaltender the Lightning have had since Andrei Vasilevskiy took over as the starter full-time in 2017-18 following the departure of Ben Bishop.

Fittingly, the Lightning announced the extension on the next morning after Elliott successfully replaced Vasilevskiy in the net during the game against the Anaheim Ducks. Elliott stopped 12 shots, including two breakaways by Trevor Zegras and Troy Terry, helping his team to beat the Ducks and advance to the playoffs.

An interesting piece on the fashion style of the Lightning’s players [The Athletic, paid content]

“You gotta wear a suit every game. You might as well try to look good when you’re doing it,” Hedman says. “Especially when you’re living down here, too, it gives you a lot of options. Colors, socks or no socks, things like that. Was into the tight stuff early on, now it’s a little baggier around the league, but a lot of people out there are doing a good job.”

Pierre-Edouard Bellemare got strange looks his first #NHL season for his skinny pants. “I got shit from the GM, everybody.” Now his @TBLightning is going “all-in” on showing personality through their style. Enjoyed writing this w/ @SaraCivian @sergachev31 https://t.co/Xjl7wvMsAb pic.twitter.com/Zgb3KqqzWF — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 15, 2022

We aren't talking about this part enough pic.twitter.com/ABPQUrBZce — Sara Civ (@SaraCivian) April 15, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets on Friday night. Anthony Richard scored the only goal for Syracuse.

The Orlando Solar Bears also dropped their game to the Greenville Swamp Rabbits last night.

That's it from Greenville — our final game of the regular season awaits tomorrow in Jacksonville. pic.twitter.com/7RZRqR51yX — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) April 16, 2022

The Solar Bears need to win tomorrow’s game against the Jacksonville Iceman to save hopes for qualifying for the Kelly Cup Playoffs, but even in this case it’s not guaranteed.

Just two games were played in the NHL last night. The Lightning’s opponent tonight, the Winnipeg Jets, suffered a big loss against the Florida Panthers.

The NHLPA released an independent report on the Kyle Beach situation, claiming there was no “individual or systemic failure” by the organization.

The New York Islanders legend Mike Bossy passed away at the age of 65.

The Montreal Canadiens’ goaltender Carey Price made his first NHL appearance in 282 days after recovering from his knee injury. Price made 17 saves in his season debut.