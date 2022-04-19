Lightning Round: Happy Easter from Anthony Cirelli

Anthony Cirelli was the Easter bunny for the Tampa Bay Lightning team Easter party. He took one for the team in the heat and was a real champ with the kids. Good job, Tony! Go get some ice cream, you’ve earned it. [Tampa Bay Times]
“He was really good,” Maroon said with a smile when asked Monday. “Cirelli was a huge, huge hit at the Easter party. Hats off to him. He didn’t have to do that. It’s 100 degrees outside and he’s probably leaking in that suit. He was a great sport and all the kids loved it.”
No thoughts, just Anthony Cirelli dressed as the Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/h1OnLsstIc— x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 18, 2022
If anyone’s wondering about the Lightning, they are still -731 as of right now in almost 1500 games. Those expansion years were rough for sure. The Capitals had about a 20 year start on us, so hopefully we can celebrate the same milestone sooner than later. Here’s where I got my math.
With that goal, the Caps are +1 since Game 1 in 1974.— Capitals Outsider (@CapsOutsider) April 19, 2022
Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore have become minority owners of the Seattle Kraken. [CNBC]
The newest minority owners of the Seattle Kraken, per @cnbc:— Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 18, 2022
Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/vtrCn4B2Pv
Speaking of Marshawn Lynch, anyone remember this?
Bring this back, @EASPORTSNHL https://t.co/q9D9lOYFls— Hardev (@HardevLad) April 18, 2022
Also in Capitals news, the Screaming Eagle is coming back as a potential reverse retro jersey. I’d like to see an updated logo be the new permanent one. Not that I have strong thoughts about the current one.
Report: Washington Capitals will bring the old "Screaming Eagle" logo back to their uniform for the 2022-23 #NHL season #ALLCAPS— Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 18, 2022
Story here: https://t.co/Ib9Uh1IUR9 pic.twitter.com/kD36Dx520o
Claude Julien is back coaching Canada.
Claude Julien will be named head coach. Further to @clahanna reporting. https://t.co/ZxhR5vabfs— Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 18, 2022
This was an interesting story about the NCAA Hobey Baker winner getting caught doping, but not really, but also maybe?
Been working on this for a few days. USADA announced Dryden McKay accepted a six-month sanction for an anti-doping violation. A deeper dive into what happened, how things unfolded and why athletes need to be so careful: https://t.co/BLVCgjcwA3— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) April 18, 2022
