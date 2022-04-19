 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Happy Easter from Anthony Cirelli

and the Seattle Kraken get some new owners

By HardevLad
2022 NHL Stadium Series - Practice &amp; Family Skates
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - FEBRUARY 25: (L-R) Ross Colton #79 and Anthony Cirelli #71 of the Tampa Bay Lightning make their way to the ice surface for the Tampa Bay Lightning team photo and practice at Nissan Stadium on February 25, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo by Patrick McDermott/NHLI via Getty Images

Anthony Cirelli was the Easter bunny for the Tampa Bay Lightning team Easter party. He took one for the team in the heat and was a real champ with the kids. Good job, Tony! Go get some ice cream, you’ve earned it. [Tampa Bay Times]

“He was really good,” Maroon said with a smile when asked Monday. “Cirelli was a huge, huge hit at the Easter party. Hats off to him. He didn’t have to do that. It’s 100 degrees outside and he’s probably leaking in that suit. He was a great sport and all the kids loved it.”

If anyone’s wondering about the Lightning, they are still -731 as of right now in almost 1500 games. Those expansion years were rough for sure. The Capitals had about a 20 year start on us, so hopefully we can celebrate the same milestone sooner than later. Here’s where I got my math.

Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore have become minority owners of the Seattle Kraken. [CNBC]

Speaking of Marshawn Lynch, anyone remember this?

Also in Capitals news, the Screaming Eagle is coming back as a potential reverse retro jersey. I’d like to see an updated logo be the new permanent one. Not that I have strong thoughts about the current one.

Claude Julien is back coaching Canada.

This was an interesting story about the NCAA Hobey Baker winner getting caught doping, but not really, but also maybe?

