Lightning Round: Happy Easter from Anthony Cirelli

Anthony Cirelli was the Easter bunny for the Tampa Bay Lightning team Easter party. He took one for the team in the heat and was a real champ with the kids. Good job, Tony! Go get some ice cream, you’ve earned it. [Tampa Bay Times]

“He was really good,” Maroon said with a smile when asked Monday. “Cirelli was a huge, huge hit at the Easter party. Hats off to him. He didn’t have to do that. It’s 100 degrees outside and he’s probably leaking in that suit. He was a great sport and all the kids loved it.”

No thoughts, just Anthony Cirelli dressed as the Easter Bunny. pic.twitter.com/h1OnLsstIc — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 18, 2022

If anyone’s wondering about the Lightning, they are still -731 as of right now in almost 1500 games. Those expansion years were rough for sure. The Capitals had about a 20 year start on us, so hopefully we can celebrate the same milestone sooner than later. Here’s where I got my math.

With that goal, the Caps are +1 since Game 1 in 1974. — Capitals Outsider (@CapsOutsider) April 19, 2022

Marshawn Lynch and Macklemore have become minority owners of the Seattle Kraken. [CNBC]

The newest minority owners of the Seattle Kraken, per @cnbc:



Macklemore and Marshawn Lynch pic.twitter.com/vtrCn4B2Pv — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 18, 2022

Speaking of Marshawn Lynch, anyone remember this?

Also in Capitals news, the Screaming Eagle is coming back as a potential reverse retro jersey. I’d like to see an updated logo be the new permanent one. Not that I have strong thoughts about the current one.

Report: Washington Capitals will bring the old "Screaming Eagle" logo back to their uniform for the 2022-23 #NHL season #ALLCAPS



Story here: https://t.co/Ib9Uh1IUR9 pic.twitter.com/kD36Dx520o — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) April 18, 2022

Claude Julien is back coaching Canada.

Claude Julien will be named head coach. Further to @clahanna reporting. https://t.co/ZxhR5vabfs — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) April 18, 2022

This was an interesting story about the NCAA Hobey Baker winner getting caught doping, but not really, but also maybe?