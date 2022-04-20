Lightning Round: Steven Stamkos ties franchise record for points

On October 30th, 2008 Steven Stamkos scored the first goal of his NHL career. It was his second career point, having picked up an assist on a Vincent Lecavalier goal a few nights earlier. Assisting on that goal against the Buffalo Sabres was Marty St. Louis, one of the 953 points the Hall of Famer recorded with the Tampa Bay Lightning. On Tuesday, over thirteen years later, Stamkos tied that mark with an assist on Ross Colton’s goal:

P.S. With that assist Steven Stamkos ties Marty St. Louis for the @TBLightning franchise scoring lead with 953 points! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/JZj06TC62W — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) April 20, 2022

Soon, another franchise record will have Stamkos’ name beside it as he continues his march to the Hall of Fame. He was one of the bright spots in the Lightning’s 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings as he posted 3 points (all assists) and continues a strong offensive season as a 32-year-old. In 75 games he’s put up 87 points (33 goals, 54 assists) which already puts him at the fifth-most points he posted in a single season.

Stamkos has put up that record-tying total in 916 career games, besting St. Louis’ mark of 972 games. The strong play this year sets Stamkos up to hit both 1,000 points and 1,000 games played next season should he stay healthy.

It would have been poetic if Stamkos had a hand in St. Louis final point in a Lightning uniform, unfortunately, Stammer had yet to return to the line-up from his broken leg when Marty assisted on a Tyler Johnson power-play goal in a 4-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues on March 4th, 2014.

Congratulations to The Captain.

