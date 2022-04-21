Lightning Round: 2022 Draft Lottery date set

The NHL has announced a date for the NHL Draft Lottery where bottom-feeder teams will get to fight over Shane Wright and the rest of the top prospects in the 2022 Draft. Because we Tampa Bay Lightning fans haven’t had much of a need to pay attention to the first round, here is some background on this year’s class. The Bolts do have their first rounder this year, so it is worth keeping an eye on the prospects available in the late first round. That said, only the bottom 16 teams will participate in the lottery.

The Draft Lottery is on May 10th, while the Draft itself will be on July 7th and 9th in Montreal.

The entry draft remains July 7-8 in Montreal. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) April 20, 2022

Geo has an article on the site looking at some of the very outlier games in Lightning history. [Raw Charge]

“Darcy Tucker. Good ole Darcy Tucker. The game started off with Tucker picking up a Fighting Major 39 seconds into the game for his first Major. He picked up a double Roughing minor at the beginning of the third period against Lance Pitlick, father of current NHLer Rem Pitlick and uncle of Tyler Pitlick.”

The Syracuse Crunch made some additions to the roster after the Orlando Solar Bears ended their season and are out of the playoffs. The Crunch meanwhile are in a playoff spot in the AHL North Division with six games to go.

Amanda Kessel, with her degree in management, is more qualified to walk into an NHL front office than most all former male players that have walked into a front office. Martin St. Louis and Ryan Getzlaf are two examples just this year alone. I love MSL, but he was coaching 13-year-olds before going straight to the Habs, like really.

News: @AmandaKessel28 is joining the @penguins for a one-year fellowship that fast-tracks her for an NHL management role.



“When I graduated, I can’t really remember females involved in hockey positions I’d want to be in; it seemed impossible at the time.”https://t.co/pAiFqgqKhb — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 20, 2022

In Hockey Canada, their CEO Tom Renney (who got the cushy job after being one of many to ruin the Oilers) has retired. Scott Smith, who looks pretty much the same but with black hair , takes his job.