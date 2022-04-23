Accounting for all 956 points of Lightning franchise scoring leader Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos took over from Martin St. Louis as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s franchise career leader in points. He did it in style too, scoring on the power play on a one-timer. The most iconic way for him to have recorded that final point to take the lead. Thanks to StatHead.com, I’ve been able to pull some details about every single point he has recorded in his career, dropped it into a spreadsheet, done some magic, and have some fun facts and interesting tidbits to share.

Stamkos has scored 473 goals in his career; 290 at even strength, 178 on the power play, and five shorthanded.

Stamkos has recorded 483 assists in his career; 316 at even strength, 164 on the power play, and three shorthanded.

24 of his career goals have been unassisted, including two penalty shot goals. Only one power play goal and one shorthanded goal has been unassisted.

Martin St. Louis has assisted on 101 goals, Victor Hedman on 88 goals, and Nikita Kucherov on 81 goals.

Stamkos has assisted on 67 Nikita Kucherov goals, 66 Martin St. Louis goals, and 34 Brayden Point goals.

Stamkos’ first career goal was assisted by Vincent Lecavalier and Martin St. Louis.

Stamkos recorded an assist on the first career goal for Mikhail Sergachev and Richard Panik,

The youngest player that scored a goal assisted by Stamkos was Sergachev’s first career goal at 19 years, 116 days old.

The oldest player that scored a goal assisted by Stamkos was Gary Roberts at 42 years, 263 days. Gary Roberts is the only goal scorer over the age of 40 that Stamkos has recorded an assist for which he did twice in 2008-09. Coincidentally, those Roberts goals are the only time that Stamkos has recorded an assist for a goal that was more than the 400th of that player’s career. Corey Perry is next on the list having assisted on Perry’s 394th career goal.

Stamkos’ most scored on goalies are Carey Price (19), Tuukka Rask (15), Ondrej Pavelec (14), Henrik Lundqvist (12), Marc-Andre Fleury (11), Jimmy Howard (11), and James Reimer (10). He also scored nine times on Hall of Famer Martin Brodeur.

Stamkos has scored a goal at 19:59 of a period twice. Once came on the power play in the first period and the other came on an empty net goal in the third period. Stamkos has scored in the last 10 seconds the third period nine times. All but two were into an empty net.

The quickest Stamkos has scored in a period is 15 seconds into the 2nd period. His quickest from the start of a game is 28 seconds and quickest from the start of overtime is 30 seconds.

Stamkos has never scored at exactly the 5:00 or 10:00 mark of a period, but has scored at the 15:00 minute mark twice, both in the second period marking the exact midway point of a regulation game.

Stamkos has only scored on his birthday once, his 22nd birthday during a home game in 2012 assisted by Teddy Purcell and Eric Brewer against Jonathan Quick. However, he has scored a goal three times on the day after his 28th, 30th, and 31st birthdays. He’s also scored three goals the day before his 19th, 20th, and 29th birthdays.

He has assisted two players on their birthday; Zenon Konopka’s 29th birthday in 2010 and Ondrej Palat’s 25th birthday in 2016. Both of these goals were also scored at home.

Stamkos’ 91st goal game on the power play in 2010-11, assisted by Martin St. Louis and Dan Ellis against Sergei Bobrovsky. He has never assisted on another player’s 91st career goal.

Stamkos has never recorded an assist on another player’s milestone goal, i.e. 100, 200, 300, etc goals.

Martin St. Louis and Alex Killorn are the only players to have assisted on two different milestone goals for Stamkos. St. Louis recorded the primary assist on his 100th goal and secondary assist on his 200th goal. Killorn got the primary assist on both his 200th and 300th goal. The other players to record assists were Teddy Purcell on the 100th, Matt Carle on the 300th, and Victor Hedman and Anthony Cirelli on his 400th goal.