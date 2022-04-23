Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning Preview and Game Day Thread

Nashville Predators at Tampa Bay Lightning: GAME #78

Time: 7:00 pm Eastern Time

Location: Amalie Arena

Broadcast/Streaming: BSSUN, NHLN

The Bolts unexpectedly didn’t have Brayden Point in Thursday night’s shellacking of Toronto after he was announced to be day-to-day with an undisclosed lower body injury shortly before warmups. We’ll see if he is able to go after morning skate, as he was out there with his teammates. There was optimism that he would be able to go on Saturday, so his injury just needed a couple extra days.

Jon Cooper said they’re hoping Brayden Point can be back Saturday. So good news for @TBLightning on him — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 22, 2022

#Bolts are making their way out of the locker room for morning skate and Brayden Point is on the ice.#NSHvsTBL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) April 23, 2022

Nashville is currently in the first wild card spot in the West, fighting for the playoffs with Dallas and Vegas. Vancouver is technically in there as well. The playoff battles in the West are a lot more vigorous late into the season than in the East, mostly because a lot of the best teams in the league (the top-five except Colorado) are in the East.

The last time an eastern conference team that didn't qualify had a higher playoff chance than one that did was November 19. pic.twitter.com/GKQc0zdbdp — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 23, 2022

Right now the East is fighting for seeding, while the West is fighting for spots and seeding. It’s a lot more murky over there, especially with Vegas falling off the face of the Earth.

In the West, things are a little more interesting. pic.twitter.com/KjyQeOTBLP — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) April 23, 2022

There are currently no scenarios where anyone clinches a playoff spot or division tonight, although any game for Nashville has big implications for their season. Meanwhile on the Lightning side, they can deal a big blow to the Leafs with a win and make second place in the division, which seemed a little far fetched last week, a real possibility after Thursday. Toronto plays Florida, by the way.

Tampa Bay Lightning Potential Lines

Forwards

Ondrej Palat - Steven Stamkos - Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn - Anthony Cirelli - Brandon Hagel

Nick Paul - Ross Colton - Corey Perry

Patrick Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare

OUT: Brayden Point (day-to-day)

Defense

Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta

Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian

Cal Foote

Goaltender

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Brian Elliott

Nashville Predators Potential Lines

Forwards

Dylan Cousins - Ryan Johansen - Luke Kunin

Filip Forsberg - Markus Granlund - Matt Duchene

Yakov Trenin - Colton Sissons - Tanner Jeannot

Eeli Tolvanen - Cody Glass - Dominick Tomasino

Defense

Roman Josi - Dante Fabbro

Mattias Ekholm - William Carrier

Mark Borowiecki - Matthew Benning

Goaltender

Juuse Saros

David Rittich