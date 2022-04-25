Steven Stamkos Named First Star of the Week by the NHL

It was quite the week for Tampa Bay Lightning forward Steven Stamkos. Not only did he surpass Marty St. Louis for the franchise lead in points with a patterned one-timer on the power play, he was also named the number one star for the week ending on April 24th by the NHL. Kevin Fiala of the Minnesota Wild was the second star while Jonathan Quick of the Los Angeles Kings was the third.

Over the four games the Lightning played last week (which included three wins) The Captain posted 13 points with 4 goals and 9 assists. That was tops in the league over the time span and a key reason the Bolts knocked off division rivals Toronto and Florida.

He recorded multiple points in each game and became the first member of the Lightning to ever post 3 or more points in four consecutive games. Overall, he has a six-game multi-point streak going that has boosted him into eighth place in the league in scoring with 97 points (37 goals, 60 assists).

It’s the third time this season he’s made the cut as one of the league’s top three stars having earned the third star for the week ending in October 17th and the week ending February 27th. His most recent number one star honor came all the way back in 2017 for the week ending on October 22nd.

Then he followed up the week with a trip to the White House where the Lightning finally were able to celebrate their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories.

Not a bad week at all.