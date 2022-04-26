Lightning Round: Tampa Bay’s Day at the White House

Instead of hanging out at home on the off day, the Tampa Bay Lightning (and a few old friends) put on their suits and made a quick trip to the Nation’s Capital to have their picture taken. After a couple of Stanley Cups the Lightning finally got their day at the Oval Office as they were honored by President Joe Biden.

“I don’t know what the hell you have in the water down there,” President Biden had some warm remarks for the team and owner Jeff Vinik. “You’re gettin old, man,” the president quipped when commenting on Steven Stamkos’ career. Not only did he point out their success on the ice, but also the impact that they’ve had in the Tampa Bay area.

“Steve” Stamkos spoke of the experience after the ceremony:

“Yes, today is a good day.” Ryan McDonagh’s shares his thoughts, including the fact that it was Stamkos that recommended an American player make a speech after the president.

Coach Cooper hopes it’s “one last celebration” and that they are back in a couple of months doing it again.

Not only did they get to celebrate with the president, they were also able to tour the White House with a few of the players and staff getting invited inside the Oval Office. Some old friends stopped by - Mathieu Joseph, Braydon Coburn, Curtis McElhiney, and Pat Maroon’s hat were all in attendance.

