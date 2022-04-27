Lightning Round: Stamkos creates a new milestone as Matthews matches his

I didn’t think it would ever happen, but with a four-point night over the Blue Jackets, captain Steven Stamkos hit 100 points in the season for the first time in his 14-year career. Now at 101 points, that’s the fourth most points by a Bolt in a season behind MSL, Lecavalier, and Kucherov in his Hart trophy year.

“It’s one of those stats that made you double check the record books. Until this season, Steven Stamkos did not have a 100-point season in his career. Seems impossible doesn’t it? Well, that is no longer the case as the Tampa Bay Lightning’s captain recorded four points (2 goals, 2 assists) in the team’s 4-1 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday night.” [Raw Charge]

I was discussing Stamkos with some of my friends, and he’s got to be a lock for the Hall of Fame when it comes time for it, right? Surely the face of a franchise in all categories (soon), multiple Cups, and multiple Rocket Richards counts for enough to be walked right in in the first year of eligibility.

For the first time in his career, Steven Stamkos (@RealStamkos91) has reached the 100-point plateau! pic.twitter.com/s01NEATo0F — NHL (@NHL) April 27, 2022

Stamkos has an astonishing 35 points in his last 18 games, including at least three points in each of his last five games. This recent inferno streak got him to this milestone when I didn’t think it was possible a month ago.

Steven Stamkos (2-1—3) became the first player since Jari Kurri in 1992-93 (6 GP) to record five consecutive games with 3+ points.#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/jZ8ZTSBegD — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

On Stamkos: “He’s been a heater as of late … he’s such a great player, he’s making some big time plays … very well deserved and I’m so happy for him to reach that milestone.” #CBJvsTBL — x - Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 27, 2022

32-year-old, Steven Stamkos has 35 points in his last 18 games and has his first 100-plus point season in Year No. 14.



What a player. — /Cam Robinson/ (@Hockey_Robinson) April 27, 2022

On the same night Stamkos hit 100, one of his old records was matched by Arizonan Auston Matthews in what’s probably a Hart Trophy winning season. Matthews hit 60 goals after scoring two on Detroit last night, making him the first player in a decade to hit the milestone, and only the third in the Salary Cap era.

I mention Matthews for the Hart this year because Stamkos (wrongly) lost the award, finishing right behind Evgeni Malkin who only had 50 goals. Unfortunately, the politics of the time (winning a Cup meant you deserved personal awards as well) kept Stamkos from winning a Hart in what was probably his best chance.

For the first time in 10 years, the NHL has a 60-goal scorer. @AM34 (59-46—105 in 73 GP) scored his 60th goal of 2021-22 – the only other active players to hit the benchmark: Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/YwF2cBbf27 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

60!



Auston Matthews joins Alex Ovechkin and Steven Stamkos as the only players to score 60 goals in a season during the salary-cap era. pic.twitter.com/oajJK6pFR0 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 27, 2022

For the first time in 10 years, the NHL has a 60-goal scorer pic.twitter.com/TJU4IxxL8w — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 27, 2022

In the NHL, the Leafs officially clinched second place in the Atlantic Division with their win. They just needed one point to clear the Lightning. Alon gwith the Lightning winning, Boston beat the Florida Panthers (their second loss in a row after a 13-game winning streak) and are keeping the fight for third place alive. Tampa just needs a win over the Blue Jackets on Thursday or Islanders on Friday to shut that down. Or the Bruins can drop those two points in either of their last two games (Islanders Thursday and Leafs Friday).

Carolina also clinched first in the Metro Division, meaning they can only face the Bruins or the Lightning in the first round (the first WC). The Rangers will probably play the Penguins or Capitals instead (the second WC). Good luck with that, jerks! None of the first round series in the East are decided yet, but most of them are almost there. Pittsburgh and Washington are battling it out for third in their division, as are Tampa and Boston. Those are where the fights are as the end of the week (and season) looms.

The IIHF have officially removed Russia from hosting the Men’s U20 World Juniors with a replacement to be announced later this year.