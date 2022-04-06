 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Ryan Getzlaf won’t reunite with Corey Perry in Tampa Bay

Meanwhile, Jokerit and Riga leave KHL

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightning v Anaheim Ducks
ANAHEIM, CA - JANUARY 21: Corey Perry #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning and Ryan Getzlaf #15 of the Anaheim Ducks meet on the ice during the first period at Honda Center on January 21, 2022 in Anaheim, California.
Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, 36, will be retiring at the end of this season, marking a 17-year career all with Anaheim, including a Stanley Cup and over 1000 points to be the franchise leader. Last summer when Getzlaf was a free agent, there was speculation he might go elsewhere for another Cup — one of those places being here with his long-time running mate Corey Perry — but he ended up staying and closing out an entire career with just one team.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports Getzlaf might take on a front office role with the Ducks as their rebuild moves along.

This was a weird and sad story. The Hockey News reported a few days ago that NHL legend Mike Bossy had died of lung cancer. The story was taken down rather quickly and no statement or apology was made at the time. Now, the Bossy family had to make a statement saying the former NHLer is resting peacefully at home while he battled cancer. The Hockey News then changed their story to say he is in palliative care.

At the end of the day, sports shouldn’t try to be TMZ, and instead give privacy and respect to former players and such. It’s just not necessary.

In the KHL, the non-Russian teams Dinamo Riga (Latvia) and Jokerit Helsinki (Finland) have left the league. There are about 120 foreign players in the KHL who are also planning an exodus as the country faces sanctions and potential war crimes for its invasion of Ukraine. Those players are hoping to populate the rest of European hockey, or potentially come to the AHL and ECHL.

In Lightning news, the team is trying to get out of their slump of poor play. There’s a lot of talk this team isn’t what it used to be, they’re trying to prove the doubters wrong.

In Orlando, the Solar Bears had a winless week and are slowly falling back into the clutches of the non-playoff teams. [Raw Charge]

“After briefly falling out of the fourth and final playoff spot in the South Division, the Solar Bears hoped to get some breathing room between them and fifth place Greenville. Unfortunately, a 0-1-2 week did not help with that cause, and with just five games to go in the regular season, it’s going to go down to the wire.”

