Lightning Round: Ryan Getzlaf won’t reunite with Corey Perry in Tampa Bay

Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf, 36, will be retiring at the end of this season, marking a 17-year career all with Anaheim, including a Stanley Cup and over 1000 points to be the franchise leader. Last summer when Getzlaf was a free agent, there was speculation he might go elsewhere for another Cup — one of those places being here with his long-time running mate Corey Perry — but he ended up staying and closing out an entire career with just one team.

Emily Kaplan of ESPN reports Getzlaf might take on a front office role with the Ducks as their rebuild moves along.

Ryan Getzlaf contemplated retirement since before the season & officially told teammates last week, per sources. He retires as Anaheim's all time leading scorer.



Getzlaf has talked with Ducks about joining the front office, but no role is formalized yet. https://t.co/Hew6nwXF7P — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 5, 2022

This was a weird and sad story. The Hockey News reported a few days ago that NHL legend Mike Bossy had died of lung cancer. The story was taken down rather quickly and no statement or apology was made at the time. Now, the Bossy family had to make a statement saying the former NHLer is resting peacefully at home while he battled cancer. The Hockey News then changed their story to say he is in palliative care.

At the end of the day, sports shouldn’t try to be TMZ, and instead give privacy and respect to former players and such. It’s just not necessary.

Contrary to speculation, Mike Bossy’s family tells @tvasports he is resting peacefully at home as he continues his battle with cancer. He thanks everyone for their support and asks for all to respect his privacy. https://t.co/9hWcVJ97o8 — Louis Jean (@LouisJeanTVAS) April 4, 2022

In the KHL, the non-Russian teams Dinamo Riga (Latvia) and Jokerit Helsinki (Finland) have left the league. There are about 120 foreign players in the KHL who are also planning an exodus as the country faces sanctions and potential war crimes for its invasion of Ukraine. Those players are hoping to populate the rest of European hockey, or potentially come to the AHL and ECHL.

We've known for awhile, but it's now official.



Per league President, Dinamo Riga and Jokerit have left the KHL.



They will not participate in the 2022/23 season. pic.twitter.com/fo7f7SlBOn — This was the KHL (@KHLreplays) April 5, 2022

Jokerit will not continue in the KHL



Jokerit has made the decision to not continue playing in the KHL and Club President Jari Kurri has left his position on the KHL Board of Directors.



Jokerit will announce the club's future plans as soon as possible. — Jokerit Helsinki (@Jokerit_EN) April 5, 2022

In Lightning news, the team is trying to get out of their slump of poor play. There’s a lot of talk this team isn’t what it used to be, they’re trying to prove the doubters wrong.

On facing adversity: "You have no choice but to step back, look at yourself in the mirror and be honest with yourself." pic.twitter.com/vWouwg9Ntd — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) April 5, 2022

“Defending well will be paramount in the playoffs and it has been a critical element in the Lightning’s Cup runs. Getting that part of their game in order is perhaps the biggest priority for the ⁦@TBLightning⁩ in the regular season’s home stretch.” https://t.co/mDwZRySHY3 — Dave Mishkin (@DaveMishkin) April 5, 2022

In Orlando, the Solar Bears had a winless week and are slowly falling back into the clutches of the non-playoff teams. [Raw Charge]