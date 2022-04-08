Lightning Round: Auston Matthews makes American NHL history

Auston Matthews is probably going to win the Hart Trophy for this year’s NHL MVP. Last night in a 4-3 Toronto win, Matthews scored one goal to break the Leafs’ all-time single-season goals record over Rick Vaive (55), and then a second (the overtime winner) to break the record for the most goals scored in a single season by an American-born player (56), passing Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens. All in “The House Modano Built” in Dallas.

Matthews, who has scored 49 goals in his last 49 games and has 11 games remaining in the season, is on pace to be only the second player this decade to crack 60 goals — since one Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. He also has a chance to beat Alex Ovechkin’s biggest goals year (65) for the all-time single-season record since Mario Lemieux in the mid-90s.

It’s a travesty we haven’t gotten to see Auston Matthews play for the USA at the Olympics.

Auston Matthews. The greatest goal scorer in Maple Leafs history. https://t.co/8V0ItqjREQ — SB Nation NHL (@SBNationNHL) April 8, 2022

Auston Matthews scored his 56th goal of 2021-22 and surpassed Jimmy Carson (55 in 1987-88 w/ LAK) and Kevin Stevens (55 in 1992-93 w/ PIT) for the most goals by a U.S.-born skater in a single season in NHL history. #NHLStats: https://t.co/7IgTkMFmr3 pic.twitter.com/MB31Ds0AoT — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 8, 2022

Going to be fitting in the third period when Matthews sets the record for most goals in a season ever by an American born player in the house Modano built. — Sean Shapiro (@seanshapiro) April 8, 2022

In Tampa Bay Lightning news, these are going to be some really hot tickets as the Bolts will be giving away replica Stanley Cup Rings on April 16th.

Bolts Nation, mark April 16 in your calendars!



Join the @TBLightning and Bally Sports for Replica Ring Night when the Bolts square off against the Jets!



All fans in attendance will receive a replica 2020-21 championship ring courtesy of Bally Sports Sun! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/nNr3mqLHz6 — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) April 8, 2022

The Bolts are in a slump right now, where nothing seems to be going in and everything seems to be going in against them. Here’s what the team is feeling and seeing. The team is in a save and shooting percentage slump at the moment.

“Feels like every mistake right now is kind of ending up in the back of our net, so it’s tough not to get frustrated. We just have to continue to work our way through it."#Bolts continue to try to find their game, continue to come up short in 4-3 loss.https://t.co/k4NkH0K4IS — Bryan Burns (@BBurnsNHL) April 7, 2022

Do the Lightning need to invest in better backup goaltending in order to get the best out of Andrei Vasilevskiy? I’ll admit I’ve been on the side of pessimism with Brian Elliott this season.

Rick Tocchet said last night he thinks Andrei Vasilevskiy looks tired. We broke down ideal workload for Vasilevskiy, with insight from him, goalie coaches + Martin Brodeur. One goalie in last 10 years has won Cup after starting 60 games during season https://t.co/iVLdR7tJGZ pic.twitter.com/pm4WIG6LHB — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) April 7, 2022

As much as I hate to admit it, Patrice Bergeron might be the greatest defensive forward in NHL history. He’s just been so so good for so so long. Pavel Datsyuk is there, but I just can’t put him ahead of Bergeron.

Fun Fact:



In the past 10 seasons, 1537 Selke ballots have been submitted.



Patrice Bergeron's name has been on 1411 (91.8%) of them.#NHLBruins — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) April 7, 2022

These are some gorgeous jerseys by the Seattle Kraken.

Here are the warm-up sweaters the Kraken will wear Saturday for Pride Night.



Glynn Rosenberg, who is a non-binary artist, created the design to bring attention to the trans community. #SeaKraken pic.twitter.com/hNcM4Jc7mL — Ryan S. Clark (@ryan_s_clark) April 7, 2022

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is stepping down for health reasons.