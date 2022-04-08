 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Auston Matthews makes American NHL history

His 56th goal breaks two long-held records

By HardevLad
/ new
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning
TAMPA, FLORIDA - APRIL 04: Auston Matthews #34 of the Toronto Maple Leafs celebrates a hat trick goal in the third period during a game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on April 04, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Auston Matthews is probably going to win the Hart Trophy for this year’s NHL MVP. Last night in a 4-3 Toronto win, Matthews scored one goal to break the Leafs’ all-time single-season goals record over Rick Vaive (55), and then a second (the overtime winner) to break the record for the most goals scored in a single season by an American-born player (56), passing Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens. All in “The House Modano Built” in Dallas.

Matthews, who has scored 49 goals in his last 49 games and has 11 games remaining in the season, is on pace to be only the second player this decade to crack 60 goals — since one Steven Stamkos in 2011-12. He also has a chance to beat Alex Ovechkin’s biggest goals year (65) for the all-time single-season record since Mario Lemieux in the mid-90s.

It’s a travesty we haven’t gotten to see Auston Matthews play for the USA at the Olympics.

In Tampa Bay Lightning news, these are going to be some really hot tickets as the Bolts will be giving away replica Stanley Cup Rings on April 16th.

The Bolts are in a slump right now, where nothing seems to be going in and everything seems to be going in against them. Here’s what the team is feeling and seeing. The team is in a save and shooting percentage slump at the moment.

Do the Lightning need to invest in better backup goaltending in order to get the best out of Andrei Vasilevskiy? I’ll admit I’ve been on the side of pessimism with Brian Elliott this season.

As much as I hate to admit it, Patrice Bergeron might be the greatest defensive forward in NHL history. He’s just been so so good for so so long. Pavel Datsyuk is there, but I just can’t put him ahead of Bergeron.

These are some gorgeous jerseys by the Seattle Kraken.

San Jose Sharks GM Doug Wilson is stepping down for health reasons.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...