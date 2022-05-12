Lightning Round: The first must win game of the year

Whelp.

Here we are. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s backs are finally against the wall and they have no more room for error. They’ve used up all of their lives and are staring elimination in the face for the first time since since June 25th of 2021. You remember that one, right? Game Seven against the New York Islanders. It went pretty well. Before that you have to go all the way back to April 16, 2019 to find a game where the Lightning had to win or face the end of the season. That one didn’t go quite as well.

The good news is that they are at home, and they’ve been pretty good at home over the last few years. The last time these two teams met at Amalie Arena the Lightning had a really good game as they beat the Maple Leafs, 7-3. They’ll need to duplicate that effort to keep their season alive and shift the series back to Scotiabank Arena.

The game plan isn’t complicated - stay out of the penalty box, limit the turnovers, and have the best players be the best players. So, pretty much do the opposite of everything they’ve done in their three losses. We know that they have the ability, they’ve shown that they can run with Toronto when they need to and despite what the stats so far say, they have the better goaltender.

Try and take some time to relax today, save the stress for the game.

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning look to elevate their legacy [Raw Charge]

Matt ponders the legacy of this team and their chance to leave their mark on history. Will they seize it or leave it wanting? Guess we’ll know later tonight.

Lightning’s three-peat hangs by a thread [Tampa Bay Times]

Can they find a way one more time tonight?

Vasilevskiy isn’t to blame, but Lightning need his heroics in Game 6 [The Athletic]

He’s picked them up so many times in the past, can his teammates carry Vasilevskiy to victory tonight? The struggles so far show how much the Lightning have relied on Vasy to bail them out over the last few seasons.

Darnell Nurse suspended for one game [NHL DPoS]

Following his head butt of Phillip Danault in Game Five, Nurse will a potential elimination game in Game Six. Teammate Zach Kassian was also fined $5,000 for his cross-check in the same game.

Last Night’s Games

All three games featured series tied at 2 games a piece. In each game the home team won.

New York Rangers 5, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 - Pittsburgh leads series 3-2

Florida Panthers 5, Washington Capitals 3 - Florida leads series 3-2

Calgary Flames 3, Dallas Stars 1 - Calgary leads series 3-2

Tonight’s Other Games

Carolina Hurricanes at Boston Bruins, 7:00 PM EST, TNT, TVAS

Carolina leads series 3-2

Minnesota Wild at St. Louis Blues, 9:30 PM EST, TNT, TVAS

St. Louis leads series 3-2

Edmonton Oilers at Los Angeles Kings, 10:00 PM EST, TBS, CBC

Los Angeles leads series 3-2