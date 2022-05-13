Lightning Round: Bolts keep their back-to-back streak alive

The Tampa Bay Lightning have not been defeated twice in a row in the last three playoff years, the streak continuing after they beat the Leafs at home in Game 6. This series has been a back and forth affair with both team alternating wins the whole way.

The Lightning have never led the series, but they have a chance to do that on Saturday night and win the series on top of it.

“Whatever their flaws may be this season, the Tampa Bay Lightning kept battling. Did they often make wins much harder than they needed to be? Yes. Did self-inflicted mistakes cost them wins in this very series? Also yes. Yet here we are, heading to a Game Seven thanks to a come-from-behind, overtime victory in Game Six over the Toronto Maple Leafs. Nikita Kucherov tied it late and Brayden Point, who else, won it in the waning moments of the bonus session.”

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 (OT) over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 3-3

Boston Bruins 5-2 over Carolina Hurricanes — series tied 3-3

St. Louis Blues 5-1 over Minnesota Wild — STL win 4-2

Edmonton Oilers 4-2 over Los Angeles Kings— series tied 3-3

Three series were pushed to Game 7, with Tampa Bay, Boston, and Edmonton all winning. Edmonton won on the road in a game that was very tight by the end of it.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Blues have punched their ticket to the second round, beating the Minnesota Wild in six games. I thought the Wild were going to go a lot farther than they did. The Blues are now getting set to play the Colorado Avalanche in the second round. The winner of EDM vs LAK will play the winner of CGY vs DAL.

Tonight’s Games

New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

PIT up 3-2, 7:00pm, TNT, CBC, SN

Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals

FLA up 3-2, 7:30pm, TBS, SN360

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

CGY up 3-2, 9:30pm, TNT, CBC, SN

Here are the Game 6's for tonight. Pittsburgh, Florida, and Calgary can all punch their ticket to the next round. The Penguins are going to try and close out their series at home, while the Panthers and Flames will be on the road. My prediction is the Penguins and Flames make it to the second round, and Washington forces Florida into a Game 7.

The Syracuse Crunch were back in action in their playoff series as well. Unfortunately things didn't go as well for them as they dropped Game 3, 4-1, to the Laval Rocket. Remi Elie had the lone goal for Syracuse.

Congrats to Jade Iginla on being selected to Team Canada’s selection camp ahead of the 2022 Women’s U18 World Junior Championships.

Congrats to Mark Hamill for being drafted by the New Jersey Devils.