With the completion of the first round of the playoffs official late Sunday night, the NHL released the schedule for the Second Round. The Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers series will start on Tuesday. The first four games will all be televised on TNT in the United States. There are no more local broadcasts now that we’re in the second round.

It’s an interesting schedule in the sense that there will be multiple days off between Games Two and Three, while Games Three and Four are on back-to-back days. If you already have your tickets for Game Three make sure you note the 1:30 PM start time. Early playoff hockey!

The adjustment to the schedule is a result of a Kane Brown (with special guests Walker Hayes and Raelynn) concert on Saturday the 21st.

The full schedule as it was released:

Tuesday May 17th Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - 7:00 PM EST

Thursday May 19th Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - 7:00 PM EST

Sunday May 22nd Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - 1:30 PM EST

Monday May 23rd Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - 7:00 PM EST

Wednesday May 25th Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - TBD *

Friday May 27th Florida Panthers at Tampa Bay Lightning - TBD *

Sunday May 29th Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers - TBD *

* If Necessary

The entire second round schedule is posted on the NHL website. The Colorado Avalanche and St. Louis Blues will also kick off on Tuesday while the Carolina Hurricanes/New York Rangers and Calgary Flames/Edmonton Oilers will start on Wednesday.

All of the other series follow the standard every-other-day pattern that we’re used to.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers Series Odds [Draft Kings]

According to online betting company DraftKings, the Tampa Bay Lightning enter their Round Two series against the Florida Panthers as +130 underdogs. That’s not a surprise considering the Panthers are the top seed in the tournament and the Lightning were just taken to seven games by the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It is possible that the unknown status of Brayden Point is affecting the number slightly, but even if he was healthy, the Bolts would likely still not be favored due to the strong season the Panthers had. It’s the second series in a row that the two-time defending champs have started off as underdogs, having been +100 prior to the Leafs series.

The Vegas odds usually mean little to the players on the ice, but if you believe in the team, and have the money to invest in them, it may be a good time to do it. If the Bolts win Game One, that number could swing drastically.

Sunday’s Games:

New York Rangers 4, Pittsburgh Penguins 3 (OT)

Tristan Jarry, Rickard Rakell, and Sidney Crosby all came back from their injuries to play for the Penguins in Game Seven, but it was the Rangers coming back from one-goal deficits twice late in the game to tie it before Artemi Panarin won it with a power play goal in overtime. The Rangers advance to take on the Carolina Hurricanes.

Calgary Flames 3, Dallas Stars 2 (OT)

Another Game Seven goes to overtime. Jake Oettinger almost willed the Dallas Stars into the second round as he made 64 (!) saves. Unfortunately for the Stars Johnny Gaudreau snuck one by him at a tough angle to give the Flames the win and a date in the second round with the Edmonton Oilers.