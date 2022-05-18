Brayden Point unavailable for Game Two against the Florida Panthers

Following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s practice on Wednesday, head coach Jon Cooper spoke with the media and provided updated information on the status of some of the injured players on the roster:

Unfortunately, Brayden Point remains unavailable for the Lightning offense as they continue their series against the Florida Panthers Thursday night. However, it does appear that defenseman Erik Cernak is going to be able to play after leaving Game One following a blocked shot.

Cernak blocked the shot with about 6:10 to go in the second period and ended up with only 10:25 of ice time during the game. He was on the ice for practice and paired up with Victor Hedman according to reports.

As for Zach Bogosian, he took his final shift with about 6:21 left to go in the game and had just 10:22 of total ice time with 2:52 coming in the third period despite Cernak having left the game. Part of that could be strategic as there was roughly 5 1⁄ 2 minutes of special teams play, which Bogosian doesn’t normally factor into. The veteran defenseman did not practice on Wednesday, but appears he will be available for Thursday’s game.

If the full compliment of defensemen are available, Coach Cooper could once again roll out an 11/7 line-up which would allow him to control the minutes played by his blueliners. Riley Nash was on the fourth line in practice, with Corey Perry jumping up to the third. That would likely be the combination if they decide to go with 12 forwards instead.