Quick Cap: Ross Colton Stuns Sunrise, Lightning take first two games of the series

The Tampa Bay Lightning shocked the Florida Panthers crowd in Sunrise with a last-second goal from Ross Colton in regulation to win by a score of 2-1, and take a 2-0 series lead back home for two games at Amalie Arena. Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 35 of 36 shots in the win, with Colton and Corey Perry getting the goals for the Lightning. The Panthers once again went 0/4 on the power play, despite a late opportunity and the crowd begging them on.

With the win, the Panthers might not see their home crowd again until next season as the Lightning could bring the brooms out for Game 4. This could be the first series sweep for the Lightning since sweeping the Capitals in 2011. The Lightning have won four series in the last two runs in five games.

Before the game started, Perry got a puck to the head (from his own shot off the crossbar) during warmups. This, kids, is why you always wear a helmet when you’re on the ice.

First Period

1-0

Perry, however, did get the power play goal to open the scoring on a redirect from Stamkos at the left wing. Perry got his stick free in the slot while surrounded by Panthers, but Stamkos’ decoy shot fooled them all and let Perry put the puck on net and in the back of the net.

Sergachev and Cernak also took a pair of shots to the head in a last-minute rush by the Panthers at the end of the first period. They both returned for the second.

After One

The Lightning definitely didn’t control the play all that much, but they played on their strengths of power play and goaltending.

Second Period

1-1

Eetu Luostarinen tied the game late in the second after a long slew of penalties (mostly for the Lightning). Gustav Forsling’s initial slap shot on net squeaked through Vasilevskiy, with Luostarinen cleaning it up as he snuck around Cernak.

After Two

A better period for the Lightning when it came to the 5v5 play. However, they got scored on at 5v5 and took three penalties in the period. So in shots, good period. In terms of the more surface level results, not so great. That said, that kind of play works for the Lightning generally because taking penalties often leads to getting power plays, and the Panthers power play sucks the life out of their own team, especially with Vasilevskiy in net.

Third Period

Bobrovsky made two incredible saves late in the third period as the Lightning were dominating play. First on Stamkos after a royal road pass from Kucherov on the power play, coming all the way across and catching the puck with his chest. Then on a wide-open Palat on the right wing with an outstretched glove.

Bobrovskoy with a key glove save against Palat to keep the score even pic.twitter.com/9DTDh25EA6 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 20, 2022

Stamkos got called for tripping late in the period, giving the Panthers a big opportunity to win the game

2-1

WITH 0.9 SECONDS LEFT ON THE CLOCK (updated to 3.8), ROSS COLTON STUNNED THE CROWD IN SUNRISE, AND TAKING TWO WINS BACK HOME TO TAMPA BAY FOR GAME 3!!! His fifth of the playoffs, assisted by Kucherov from behind the net with a brilliant pass. What a finish.

GAME OVER!