Lightning Round: Tampa Bay heads home with all of the momentum

In Game One, the Tampa Bay Lightning established their will with their special teams prowess. In Game Two, the Florida Panthers thoroughly outplayed the Lightning. Yet, in both games the outcome was the same - the Lightning won.

This was supposed to be the series where the Panthers showed that they weren’t the plucky young team that was just happy to be in the playoffs. After a bit of a rough start to the series against Washington they bounced back to win the final three games. That task will be much more difficult against the Lightning.

For the Lightning, they have to keep their foot on the gas. Just because they are up two games it doesn’t mean they can relax. If there is any team that can turn the series around on a dime, it’s the Panthers. They’ve spent all season coming back from deficits, there is no reason to think, given half a chance, they couldn’t do the same thing in this series.

The two-day break is both a blessing and a curse for the Bolts. A blessing in the sense that some of the nicks and bruises they picked up in the first two games will be given an extra day to heal up. Hopefully Erik Cernak spends the next couple of days wrapped in bubble wrap. Unfortunately, it also saps some of the momentum from the two games they just played. Florida will have a chance to forget what’s happen and try to start their comeback from ground zero.

For us fans, it gives us a little breather before things ramp up again. Did we really get a chance to catch our breaths after the Toronto series? Not really. So go out and enjoy the extra day of not having stress balls hurtling around inside your gut.

Of course, the one question we are all asking - will the beach photos continue now that the series has shifted back to Tampa.

Morning beach sesh > morning skate pic.twitter.com/5umqWbnCaf — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) May 19, 2022

Lightning / NHL News

Lightning win Game Two with late goal [Raw Charge]

Good teams find a way to win when everything is going against them. The Lightning probably shout not have won this game, but they did. Corey Perry and Ross Colton scored while Andrei Vasilevskiy did Vasilevskiy things.

For a guy who was washed up in 2019, Corey Perry is pretty good [Tampa Bay Times]

“Washed up” might be a bit hyperbolic, but he has more than exceeded expectations for the Lightning this year.

John Hynes extended [The Athletic]

Nashville’s season may have ended in a sweep by the Avalanche, but that didn’t stop them from showing the support for their head coach by signing him to a multi-year extension.

Jack Adams Finalists named [Blue Shirt Banter]

The coach of the two-time defending Stanley Cup Champions was not one of the finalists. That’s okay, pretty sure there is only one trophy he cares about. Former Bolt Gerard Gallant, Andrew Brunette, and Darryl Sutter are the three finalists.

Vegas announces new ECHL affiliate [Knights on Ice]

The Savannah Ghost Pirates will be joining the ECHL next season and they will be part of the pipline for the Vegas Golden Knights. The Ghost Pirates (great name) will replace the Fort Wayne Komets in the Golden Knights development chain.

Ranking the rivalries [ESPN+]

The Worldwide Leader ranks the Lightning/Panthers fifth among their list of best rivalries currently going in the league. The Battle of Alberta was number one.

Last Night’s Other Game

St. Louis Blues 4, Colorado Avalanche 1

Series tied 1:1

Well, this is a surprising turn of events. The Blues locked down Colorado’s high-octane offense and now head to St. Louis with a little bit of momentum. Can the Avalanche swing the momentum back their way on the road?

Tonight’s Games

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 8:00 PM EST, ESPN

Carolina leads 1:0

Edmonton Oilers at Calgary Flames, 10:30 PM EST, ESPN

Calgary leads 1:0