Lightning Round: Nazem Kadri, threatened on and off the ice, scores hat trick on Blues

Ever heard of bulletin board material?

By HardevLad
Colorado Avalanche v St Louis Blues - Game Four
ST LOUIS, MO - MAY 23: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image contains obscene gesture) Nazem Kadri #91 of the Colorado Avalanche celebrates after scoring his second goal against the St. Louis Blues in the second period during Game Four of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Enterprise Center on May 23, 2022 in St Louis, Missouri.
It all started with this collision, where Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen were racing after a loose rebound and knocked each other into St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, knocking him out of the series. I’d like to make one statement, which is that this forced St. Louis to play their better goalie, Ville Husso, but it also led to racist and islamophobic attacks on Kadri from St. Louis fans.

The situation was so dangerous that the Colorado Avalanche released a statement saying the police had to be involved to investigate. This all happened over the weekend, also when Binnington’s islamophobic tweets resurfaced, as well as St. Louis Coach Craig Berube’s NHL suspension for calling Peter Worrell, a Black player, a monkey while he was a player.

Berube and his team then targeted Kadri on the ice, looking for their pound of flesh. Namely David Perron going after Kadri twice, including trying to elbow him in the head after Kadri scored the 4-1 goal.

But all they got were three goals in the back of their net. Kadri scored a hat trick en-route to a 6-3 Colorado Avalanche road win to lead the series 3-1.

Kadri also made sure to twist the knife in his post-game comments to Berube and his team. “I guess he’s never heard of bulletin board material” is one hell of a quote.

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 over Florida Panthers — TBL win 4-0
Colorado Avalanche 6-3 over St. Louis Blues — COL up 3-1

Tonight’s Games

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers
CAR up 2-1, 7:00pm, ESPN, SN
Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers
EDM up 2-1, 9:30pm, ESPN, CBC

Lightning Links

I have one tweet for each game the Florida Panthers played in the second round:

Brandon Hagel was fined for a hit from behind in Game 3. I thought this was going to be a suspension, to be quite honest.

Get some Ross Colton merch! I’m pretty proud of Sunrise Stunner from my Game 3 quick cap.

The Stockton Heat have been approved to move from California to Calgary. This is a pretty hard hit for Stockton fans, who are still watching their team in the second round of the AHL playoffs.

