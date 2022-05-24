Lightning Round: Nazem Kadri, threatened on and off the ice, scores hat trick on Blues

It all started with this collision, where Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen were racing after a loose rebound and knocked each other into St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, knocking him out of the series. I’d like to make one statement, which is that this forced St. Louis to play their better goalie, Ville Husso, but it also led to racist and islamophobic attacks on Kadri from St. Louis fans.
Ville Husso is now in between the pipes for the @StLouisBlues after Jordan Binnington left with an injury on the play below. ⤵️#StanleyCup | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8oaGHdPHH2— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022
The situation was so dangerous that the Colorado Avalanche released a statement saying the police had to be involved to investigate. This all happened over the weekend, also when Binnington’s islamophobic tweets resurfaced, as well as St. Louis Coach Craig Berube’s NHL suspension for calling Peter Worrell, a Black player, a monkey while he was a player.
Story on the situation: https://t.co/X77OpiauBP— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 23, 2022
Talked to @43_kadri— Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) May 22, 2022
About his inadvertent collision w Binnington. Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on.
Berube and his team then targeted Kadri on the ice, looking for their pound of flesh. Namely David Perron going after Kadri twice, including trying to elbow him in the head after Kadri scored the 4-1 goal.
But all they got were three goals in the back of their net. Kadri scored a hat trick en-route to a 6-3 Colorado Avalanche road win to lead the series 3-1.
Starts with Buchnevich hitting Kadri. pic.twitter.com/KJhJCq249M— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022
Perron isn’t dirty?? Give me a break! pic.twitter.com/F8wmd9GRaV— Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) May 24, 2022
Perron after the goal is scored... pic.twitter.com/3yatFCNlf2— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022
Two goals in 1:23 from the Avalanche. Nazem Kadri makes it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/6J3pY44glc— Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022
NAZEM KADRI HATTY ALERT. #StanleyCup | #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/7e5frINKVZ— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 24, 2022
Kadri also made sure to twist the knife in his post-game comments to Berube and his team. “I guess he’s never heard of bulletin board material” is one hell of a quote.
Nazem Kadri: "I guess I needed some fuel. I was pretty upset from the last couple days."— Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022
He was not happy with Craig Berube's comments:
"Starting with their head coach, he made some comments I wasn't a fan of. I guess he's never heard of bulletin board material."
Last Night’s Results
Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 over Florida Panthers — TBL win 4-0
Colorado Avalanche 6-3 over St. Louis Blues — COL up 3-1
Tonight’s Games
Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers
CAR up 2-1, 7:00pm, ESPN, SN
Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers
EDM up 2-1, 9:30pm, ESPN, CBC
Lightning Links
I have one tweet for each game the Florida Panthers played in the second round:
BREAKING NEWS on @PatandAaronShow: Sources say several Florida Panthers players were out partying at Tampa strip club until nearly 3 AM. Watch the video for more. #GoBolts #NHL— 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) May 23, 2022
@PatDonvanRadio @JacobsonOnAir
95.3FM | 620AM | 95.7 HD3
/ https://t.co/ofcFkfysEx pic.twitter.com/Yii4gFRLmt
Brunette wants sources checked. No problem. I just checked with my strip club sources, who are the best in the industry. The report by @PatandAaronShow is true. https://t.co/2rtqN7mDnF— Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 23, 2022
Game 4 was the first time #TimeToHunt were shutout all season long.— Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 24, 2022
Cats scored the most goals in a single season in the salary cap era.
As the Florida Panthers enter the off-season, here is a reminder of their draft picks over the next three seasons:— CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 24, 2022
1st round: None. [Reinhart, Chiarot, Giroux trades]
2nd round: 1x (2023)
3rd round: 2x (2022, 2024)https://t.co/bg9YHHQ9nq pic.twitter.com/viRia13vwX
Brandon Hagel was fined for a hit from behind in Game 3. I thought this was going to be a suspension, to be quite honest.
Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel has been fined $3,750, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Boarding Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen.— NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2022
Get some Ross Colton merch! I’m pretty proud of Sunrise Stunner from my Game 3 quick cap.
T-Shirt season continues. The folks over at @BreakingT have not one, but two, new designs for @TBLightning— X - Raw Charge (@RawCharge) May 23, 2022
fans celebrating Ross Colton. Hit the link below to order yours today.
https://t.co/AS2p7yC7oP pic.twitter.com/mkBq0mBj9l
The Stockton Heat have been approved to move from California to Calgary. This is a pretty hard hit for Stockton fans, who are still watching their team in the second round of the AHL playoffs.
.@TheAHL Board of Governors has approved the relocation of the franchise owned by the #Flames to Calgary, Alta., beginning in 2022-23.— AHL Communications (@AHLPR) May 23, 2022
: https://t.co/Qdusgs8tqQ pic.twitter.com/9JoPfRL8Fj
Loading comments...