Lightning Round: Nazem Kadri, threatened on and off the ice, scores hat trick on Blues

It all started with this collision, where Nazem Kadri and Calle Rosen were racing after a loose rebound and knocked each other into St. Louis Blues goalie Jordan Binnington, knocking him out of the series. I’d like to make one statement, which is that this forced St. Louis to play their better goalie, Ville Husso, but it also led to racist and islamophobic attacks on Kadri from St. Louis fans.

Ville Husso is now in between the pipes for the @StLouisBlues after Jordan Binnington left with an injury on the play below. ⤵️#StanleyCup | #stlblues pic.twitter.com/8oaGHdPHH2 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 22, 2022

The situation was so dangerous that the Colorado Avalanche released a statement saying the police had to be involved to investigate. This all happened over the weekend, also when Binnington’s islamophobic tweets resurfaced, as well as St. Louis Coach Craig Berube’s NHL suspension for calling Peter Worrell, a Black player, a monkey while he was a player.

Story on the situation: https://t.co/X77OpiauBP — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 23, 2022

Talked to @43_kadri

About his inadvertent collision w Binnington. Naz has been subject to so many racist attacks and threats since last night that police had to be brought in. Racist attacks like this have no place in hockey and should be investigated and reported on. — Akim Aliu (@Dreamer_Aliu78) May 22, 2022

Berube and his team then targeted Kadri on the ice, looking for their pound of flesh. Namely David Perron going after Kadri twice, including trying to elbow him in the head after Kadri scored the 4-1 goal.

But all they got were three goals in the back of their net. Kadri scored a hat trick en-route to a 6-3 Colorado Avalanche road win to lead the series 3-1.

Starts with Buchnevich hitting Kadri. pic.twitter.com/KJhJCq249M — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

Perron isn’t dirty?? Give me a break! pic.twitter.com/F8wmd9GRaV — Kyle Keefe (@kylekeefetv) May 24, 2022

Perron after the goal is scored... pic.twitter.com/3yatFCNlf2 — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

Two goals in 1:23 from the Avalanche. Nazem Kadri makes it 2-1 pic.twitter.com/6J3pY44glc — Shayna (@hayyyshayyy) May 24, 2022

Kadri also made sure to twist the knife in his post-game comments to Berube and his team. “I guess he’s never heard of bulletin board material” is one hell of a quote.

Nazem Kadri: "I guess I needed some fuel. I was pretty upset from the last couple days."



He was not happy with Craig Berube's comments:

"Starting with their head coach, he made some comments I wasn't a fan of. I guess he's never heard of bulletin board material." — Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) May 24, 2022

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 2-0 over Florida Panthers — TBL win 4-0

Colorado Avalanche 6-3 over St. Louis Blues — COL up 3-1

Tonight’s Games

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers

CAR up 2-1, 7:00pm, ESPN, SN

Calgary Flames @ Edmonton Oilers

EDM up 2-1, 9:30pm, ESPN, CBC

Lightning Links

I have one tweet for each game the Florida Panthers played in the second round:

BREAKING NEWS on @PatandAaronShow: Sources say several Florida Panthers players were out partying at Tampa strip club until nearly 3 AM. Watch the video for more. #GoBolts #NHL



@PatDonvanRadio @JacobsonOnAir



95.3FM | 620AM | 95.7 HD3

/ https://t.co/ofcFkfysEx pic.twitter.com/Yii4gFRLmt — 95.3 WDAE & AM 620 (@953WDAE) May 23, 2022

Brunette wants sources checked. No problem. I just checked with my strip club sources, who are the best in the industry. The report by @PatandAaronShow is true. https://t.co/2rtqN7mDnF — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 23, 2022

Game 4 was the first time #TimeToHunt were shutout all season long.



Cats scored the most goals in a single season in the salary cap era. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) May 24, 2022

As the Florida Panthers enter the off-season, here is a reminder of their draft picks over the next three seasons:



1st round: None. [Reinhart, Chiarot, Giroux trades]

2nd round: 1x (2023)

3rd round: 2x (2022, 2024)https://t.co/bg9YHHQ9nq pic.twitter.com/viRia13vwX — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 24, 2022

Brandon Hagel was fined for a hit from behind in Game 3. I thought this was going to be a suspension, to be quite honest.

Tampa Bay’s Brandon Hagel has been fined $3,750, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for Boarding Florida’s Eetu Luostarinen. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 23, 2022

Get some Ross Colton merch! I’m pretty proud of Sunrise Stunner from my Game 3 quick cap.

T-Shirt season continues. The folks over at @BreakingT have not one, but two, new designs for @TBLightning

fans celebrating Ross Colton. Hit the link below to order yours today.

https://t.co/AS2p7yC7oP pic.twitter.com/mkBq0mBj9l — X - Raw Charge (@RawCharge) May 23, 2022

The Stockton Heat have been approved to move from California to Calgary. This is a pretty hard hit for Stockton fans, who are still watching their team in the second round of the AHL playoffs.