Lightning Round: Should Blake Coleman’s goal have counted for Flames?

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime to win their second round series in five games. It was a back and forth game with Connor McDavid getting the winner... or did he?

Blake Coleman actually scored a goal with five minutes left in the game for the Flames, and presumably would’ve let them survive to a Game 6 on Saturday, but the referees (and situation room) overturned the goal due to a “distinct kicking motion.”

The goal replay is below, do you see a kicking motion? Here is another goal that was reviewed earlier in the season that was allowed for reference.

That puck looks like it was going in regardless if Coleman touched it with his skate.



Agree to disagree on this one... pic.twitter.com/BojiiJbSX8 — Hailey Salvian (@hailey_salvian) May 27, 2022

Blake Coleman go-ahead goal called back due to a kicking motion pic.twitter.com/NMXlP6F8gV — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 27, 2022

This. Intentionally deflecting the puck into the net with a foot is allowed. You just can’t swing your skate at it (which isn’t really even possible on one leg).



I wished I loved anything in my life as much as the NHL loves finding nitpicky reasons to take goals off the board. https://t.co/bkMLBsuHlH — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) May 27, 2022

I think it should’ve been allowed, mostly for the reasons DGB mentions. The Flames and their fans have every right to be angry.

Poll What is your verdict on the Coleman call? Brutal mistake by the NHL

He kicked it in vote view results 94% Brutal mistake by the NHL (55 votes)

5% He kicked it in (3 votes) 58 votes total Vote Now

The Hurricanes also won at home to take a 3-2 series lead over the Rangers, continuing the Canes perfection at home and inability to win on the road, which is getting silly at this poin

Last Night’s Results

Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 over New York Rangers — CAR up 3-2

Edmonton Oilers 5-4 OT over Calgary Flames — EDM win 4-1

Tonight’s Games

Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues

COL up 3-2, 8:00pm, ESPN, CBC

Lightning Links

For the nerds (ie. me), Cap Friendly has officially changed over from the 2021-22 season to the new year with a new salary cap and current roster numbers.

As for the Lightning, this calculation doesn’t have Brent Seabrook (remember him) on LTIR at the moment. Once the Lightning do this, they’ll have $4.9 million to add one more player to the roster. Both goalies are signed, six defenders are signed, and 11 forwards are on the roster (including ABB).

Notable free agents are Ondřej Palat, Jan Rutta, and Nick Paul. We’ll see who sticks around next year, but we’ll worry about that after the third Cup.

We have rolled the website over to the 2022-23 season!



Upper limit: $82.5M



Tampa Bay Lightning have the highest current cap hit

Buffalo Sabres have the most cap spacehttps://t.co/3B8UOBLIyt pic.twitter.com/EO4t1P3cOy — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) May 26, 2022

TSN and Rick Westhead are reporting on a sexual assault case against the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team. The details are graphic so discretion is advised. The NHL made a statement that they’re aware of the situation, indicating a current NHLer is one of the unnamed players involved. There are a lot that were on the team.

A woman referred to in court documents as "E.M." claimed she was repeatedly assaulted by 8 players while intoxicated in a hotel room following a Hockey Canada Foundation gala and golf event in London, Ont., in June of 2018. https://t.co/BwUbvlCsQx — Rick Westhead (@rwesthead) May 26, 2022