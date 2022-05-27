 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Should Blake Coleman’s goal have counted for Flames?

The Flames are out, but should they be?

By HardevLad
Edmonton Oilers v Calgary Flames - Game Five
CALGARY, AB - MAY 26: Blake Coleman #20 of the Calgary Flames kicks the puck past Mike Smith #41 of the Edmonton Oilers resulting in a non-goal during the third period of Game Five of the Second Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Saddledome on May 26, 2022 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
Photo by Derek Leung/Getty Images

The Edmonton Oilers beat the Calgary Flames 5-4 in overtime to win their second round series in five games. It was a back and forth game with Connor McDavid getting the winner... or did he?

Blake Coleman actually scored a goal with five minutes left in the game for the Flames, and presumably would’ve let them survive to a Game 6 on Saturday, but the referees (and situation room) overturned the goal due to a “distinct kicking motion.”

The goal replay is below, do you see a kicking motion? Here is another goal that was reviewed earlier in the season that was allowed for reference.

I think it should’ve been allowed, mostly for the reasons DGB mentions. The Flames and their fans have every right to be angry.

What is your verdict on the Coleman call?

    Brutal mistake by the NHL
    He kicked it in
The Hurricanes also won at home to take a 3-2 series lead over the Rangers, continuing the Canes perfection at home and inability to win on the road, which is getting silly at this poin

Last Night’s Results

Carolina Hurricanes 3-1 over New York Rangers — CAR up 3-2
Edmonton Oilers 5-4 OT over Calgary Flames — EDM win 4-1

Tonight’s Games

Colorado Avalanche @ St. Louis Blues
COL up 3-2, 8:00pm, ESPN, CBC

Lightning Links

For the nerds (ie. me), Cap Friendly has officially changed over from the 2021-22 season to the new year with a new salary cap and current roster numbers.

As for the Lightning, this calculation doesn’t have Brent Seabrook (remember him) on LTIR at the moment. Once the Lightning do this, they’ll have $4.9 million to add one more player to the roster. Both goalies are signed, six defenders are signed, and 11 forwards are on the roster (including ABB).

Notable free agents are Ondřej Palat, Jan Rutta, and Nick Paul. We’ll see who sticks around next year, but we’ll worry about that after the third Cup.

TSN and Rick Westhead are reporting on a sexual assault case against the 2018 Canadian World Juniors team. The details are graphic so discretion is advised. The NHL made a statement that they’re aware of the situation, indicating a current NHLer is one of the unnamed players involved. There are a lot that were on the team.

