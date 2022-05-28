Lightning Round: The Connor McDavid vs. Nathan MacKinnon matchup is set for the WCF

The Colorado Avalanche became the third team to advance to the NHL Conference Finals this playoffs after beating the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on their own ice last night. The Avalanche will face the Edmonton Oilers, who also advanced to the Western Conference final on Thursday night.

The Blues were leading 2-1 after two periods, but the Avs outplayed them in the last third to earn a victory. First J.T. Compher tied the score with ten minutes left in the period, converting on a power play after Colton Parayko’s penalty. On the last minute of regulation time, Darren Helm scored with a shot from the left circle, which sneaked through the traffic to Ville Husso’s net. For Darren Helm it was the first playoff goals since the first round of the 2016 NHL Playoffs, when he scored as a player of Detroit Red Wings against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Darren Helm beats the buzzer and sends the @Avalanche to the Western Conference Final!!! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/P6z9sAB2Kn — NHL (@NHL) May 28, 2022

The Avalanche advanced to the conference final for the first time since 2002, when they lost on this stage to the Red Wings in seven games. Their conference final series against Edmonton begins on Tuesday, the Avs will have a home ice advantage in this series.

Yesterday’s Game

Colorado Avalanche 3, St. Louis Blues 2 — COL win 4-2

Today’s Game

Carolina Hurricanes @ New York Rangers — CAR leads 3-2

3:30 PM ET; ESPN, TVAS, SN

Lightning Links

The NHL also announced the schedule for the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning will open the series on Wednesday in either Raleigh or New York, depending on which team wins the Hurricanes vs. Rangers series. Game 1 is scheduled for 8 p.m. EST.

Mikhail Sergachev and Brandon Hagel were once again absent from yesterday’s practice, but the team confirmed that both players have a rest day. Jon Cooper also said that Brayden Points is getting closer to return, but they still don’t know when he will be available.

Same three players that were absent yesterday are absent today in Brandon Hagel, Brayden Point, and Mikhail Sergachev. #Bolts have confirmed it’s just rest for Hagel and Sergachev. — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) May 27, 2022

Victor Hedman on Ondrej Palat, who’s becoming an unrestricted free agent this offseason.