Lightning Round: Finland upsets Canada to win World Championship Tournament

For the fourth time in their existence Finland claimed gold at the 2022 IIHF World Championship with a 4-3 overtime victory over Canada. They overcame a 1-0 deficit with three consecutive goals (two by Mikael Granlund and one by Joel Armia) before Canada roared back with two goals in the final three minutes to tie things up.

Sakari Manninen, a 30-year-old forward who had 7 points in Finland’s Olympic Gold Medal run, scored the game-winner in overtime. It’s the second time in three years that Finland has claimed goal in the World Championships and the first time they’ve done it on home ice as the final game was in Tampere, Finland.

Finland's Sakari Manninen scores on the PP to defeat Team Canada 4-3 in overtime. #IIHFWorlds pic.twitter.com/fJn2cWNzB8 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) May 29, 2022

Old friend Valtteri Filppula captained both squads this year and in leading them to gold medals, joined the exclusive Triple Gold Club (he has a Stanley Cup ring with the Detroit Red Wings). Filppula had three goals and two assists in the tournament.

In the Bronze Medal game the United States suffered an 8-4 loss to Czechia. The US hasn’t won gold in this tournament since 1960.

Lightning / NHL News

It’s the off-ice moments that fuel the Lightning [Tampa Bay Times]

This group really does seem to be a large family, especially with 20 children running around the locker room after games.

Still waiting on an opponent, Lightning focus on themselves [Tampa Bay Times]

Not knowing who they are going to play isn’t going to deter this team from preparing. After all, if they play their game there are few teams that can beat them four times in a seven-game stretch. Brandon Hagel still hasn’t practiced but Mikhail Sergachev was back on the ice. Brayden Point is still out as well.

Brayden Point progressing, could return during playoffs [NHL.com]

Is there an actual time line in this article? No. (Sorry to ruin the surprise.) Excellent no-substance answer from Coach Cooper when he was asked,

‘Is Point closer to playing in round three than he was in round two? No question. He’s progressing. We’ve just got to see.’

Jason Spezza retires after 19 seasons [Pension Plan Puppets]

After a solid NHL career on the ice, Spezza has retired and will join the Toronto Maple Leafs front office. He finishes with 995 career points (363 goals, 632 assists) with Ottawa, Dallas, and Toronto.

Tonight’s Game:

New York Rangers at Carolina Hurricanes, 8:00 PM EST, ESPN, TVAS, SN

Series Tied 3:3

Each team has held serve at home and if it continues, it’ll be a Southeast Division reunion in the Eastern Conference Final. If not, a rematch of the 2015 ECF (with the exception being the Rangers will have home-ice advantage). Can Igor Shesterkin finally steal one on the road for the Rangers or will Carolina’s depth provide the offense they need to win the series?