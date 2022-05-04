On Tuesday the Tampa Bay Lightning started their practice with a video session and then worked on special teams. Afterwards, they spoke to the media and were saying all of things you would expect from a team that didn’t have their best night on the ice.

“We gotta be the ones to push the pace” - Nick Paul

“We know what we need to do to be a good hockey team” - Pat Maroon

“Forget about that game, there’s nothing we can do about it” Pierre Eduoard-Bellemare

Head coach Jon Cooper referred to the game as an “aberration” and pointed out that things weren’t THAT bad at 5v5 (they weren’t that great either). Like he has following losses in the previous two postseasons he’s banging the “turn the page” drum. That rhythm has been a good one for the Lightning as they’ve done pretty well after suffering a defeat in the playoffs:

Tampa Bay Lightning after a loss, 2020 and 2021 postseasons:

14-0, 3.36 GF/GP, 1.36 GA/GP



Andrei Vasilevskiy after a loss, 2020 and 2021 postseasons:

14-0, .951 Sv%, 1.20 GAA



Tough loss, series isn't over though #GoBolts #TBLightning — Michael Wax (@MichaeljWax) May 3, 2022

Unfortunately, resting on past laurels rarely leads to future success. This year’s Lightning have to show, not just tell, that they can fix the problems that led to the Game One loss. Saying that they need to pressure the Maple Leafs is one thing, actually doing it is something else.

Much of went wrong on Monday was self-inflicted (the visual of the slow pass from Maroon to Mikhail Sergachev that led to the David Kampf shorthanded goal is dancing through my head right now) and, in theory, those problems should be easy to fix. Just stop making the mistakes, right? The only problem I see is that a lot of the problems they had on Monday (bad passes, poor puck management, bad zone coverage, dumb penalties), they’ve had all season long and haven’t fixed them yet.

We know that the Lightning have better in them. They can pressure the Maple Leafs. They have the talent to overwhelm Jack Campbell with shots. We even saw flashes of it on Monday, just not early enough in the game.

The spectacular failure of the five-minute power play seemed to throw them off their game for most of the night. With Toronto feeding off of the chances that early in the match, it felt like the Lightning were off-kilter for the rest of the night. Based on their comments, they know that, now, hopefully they can do something about it.

