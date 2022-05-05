Lightning Round: Three series were tied up last night

Last night was an important early win for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 playoffs as they now come back to Florida with the series tied. They’re not the only ones with an even series right now, as Minnesota and Edmonton both won their games to tie their respective series. Boston, however, lost again to the Hurricanes, going down 0-2 in that series.
Tonight is Game 2 for the other eight teams in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh, Washington, Colorado, and Calgary all up by one. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3OT victory in Game 1, while the wild card Capitals beat the President’s Trophy winners to open the series. Will they be able to keep it up? By the way, we all know Colorado and Calgary are winning their series, it won’t be close.
Last Night’s Results
Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 1-1
Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 over Boston Bruins — CAR up 2-0
Minnesota Wild 6-2 over St. Louis Blues — series tied 1-1
Edmonton Oilers 6-0 over Los Angeles Kings — series tied 1-1
Tonight’s Games
Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
PIT up 1-0, 7:00pm, TNT, CBC
Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers
WSH up 1-0, 7:30pm, TBS, SN360
Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche
COL up 1-0, 9:30pm, TNT, SN360
Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames
CGY up 1-0, 10:00pm, TBS, CBC
Pittsburgh is running empty on goalies at the moment with Jarry and DeSmith both injured. Old Crunch friend Louis Domingue is the starter, with EBUG Reid Robertson skating with the team.
Casey DeSmith is day to day. @penguins— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 4, 2022
Reid Robertson was the emergency goalie for both teams at MSG last night. @penguins asked him to be at practice today.— Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 4, 2022
The Devils let go some assistant coaches yesterday as well.
#NEWS: We have mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coach Alain Nasreddine, as his contract will not be renewed. Additionally, Assistant Coach Mark Recchi has been relieved of his duties.https://t.co/e9G7fSQpX7— New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 4, 2022
Here are the team’s nominations for the Clancy leadership award. Victor Hedman got the nod from the Lightning.
The @NHL has announced the 32 nominees for the 2021-22 King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented “to the player who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.”— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 4, 2022
#NHLAwards: https://t.co/2TProz0tLp pic.twitter.com/rsorogfiTx
