Lightning Round: Three series were tied up last night

Last night was an important early win for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 playoffs as they now come back to Florida with the series tied. They’re not the only ones with an even series right now, as Minnesota and Edmonton both won their games to tie their respective series. Boston, however, lost again to the Hurricanes, going down 0-2 in that series.

Tonight is Game 2 for the other eight teams in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh, Washington, Colorado, and Calgary all up by one. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3OT victory in Game 1, while the wild card Capitals beat the President’s Trophy winners to open the series. Will they be able to keep it up? By the way, we all know Colorado and Calgary are winning their series, it won’t be close.

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 1-1

Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 over Boston Bruins — CAR up 2-0

Minnesota Wild 6-2 over St. Louis Blues — series tied 1-1

Edmonton Oilers 6-0 over Los Angeles Kings — series tied 1-1

Tonight’s Games

Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers

PIT up 1-0, 7:00pm, TNT, CBC

Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers

WSH up 1-0, 7:30pm, TBS, SN360

Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche

COL up 1-0, 9:30pm, TNT, SN360

Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames

CGY up 1-0, 10:00pm, TBS, CBC

Pittsburgh is running empty on goalies at the moment with Jarry and DeSmith both injured. Old Crunch friend Louis Domingue is the starter, with EBUG Reid Robertson skating with the team.

Casey DeSmith is day to day. @penguins — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 4, 2022

Reid Robertson was the emergency goalie for both teams at MSG last night. @penguins asked him to be at practice today. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) May 4, 2022

The Devils let go some assistant coaches yesterday as well.

#NEWS: We have mutually agreed to part ways with Assistant Coach Alain Nasreddine, as his contract will not be renewed. Additionally, Assistant Coach Mark Recchi has been relieved of his duties.https://t.co/e9G7fSQpX7 — New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) May 4, 2022

Here are the team’s nominations for the Clancy leadership award. Victor Hedman got the nod from the Lightning.