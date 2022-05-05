 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Three series were tied up last night

Boston is the first team down 0-2

By HardevLad
Tampa Bay Lightnig v Toronto Maple Leafs - Game Two
TORONTO, ON - MAY 4: Brayden Point #21 of the Tampa Bay Lightning grabs Mitchell Marner #16 of the Toronto Maple Leafs by the throat during Game Two of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena on May 4, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The Lightning defeated the Maple Leafs 5-3.
Last night was an important early win for the Tampa Bay Lightning in the 2022 playoffs as they now come back to Florida with the series tied. They’re not the only ones with an even series right now, as Minnesota and Edmonton both won their games to tie their respective series. Boston, however, lost again to the Hurricanes, going down 0-2 in that series.

Tonight is Game 2 for the other eight teams in the playoffs, with Pittsburgh, Washington, Colorado, and Calgary all up by one. Pittsburgh is coming off a 3OT victory in Game 1, while the wild card Capitals beat the President’s Trophy winners to open the series. Will they be able to keep it up? By the way, we all know Colorado and Calgary are winning their series, it won’t be close.

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 5-3 over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 1-1
Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 over Boston Bruins — CAR up 2-0
Minnesota Wild 6-2 over St. Louis Blues — series tied 1-1
Edmonton Oilers 6-0 over Los Angeles Kings — series tied 1-1

Tonight’s Games

Pittsburgh Penguins @ New York Rangers
PIT up 1-0, 7:00pm, TNT, CBC
Washington Capitals @ Florida Panthers
WSH up 1-0, 7:30pm, TBS, SN360
Nashville Predators @ Colorado Avalanche
COL up 1-0, 9:30pm, TNT, SN360
Dallas Stars @ Calgary Flames
CGY up 1-0, 10:00pm, TBS, CBC

Pittsburgh is running empty on goalies at the moment with Jarry and DeSmith both injured. Old Crunch friend Louis Domingue is the starter, with EBUG Reid Robertson skating with the team.

The Devils let go some assistant coaches yesterday as well.

Here are the team’s nominations for the Clancy leadership award. Victor Hedman got the nod from the Lightning.

