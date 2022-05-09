Lightning Round: four series were tied up last night

Four games happened last night, and all four who were behind in the series were able to tie it up. All of Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston, Carolina, St. Louis, Minnesota, LA, and Edmonton will be entering a best-of-three over the next week. Win two and you’re through. Only Boston and Carolina have clean sheets on home ice so far among these eight teams, with all the others splitting home wins and losses through the first four games.

None of these results so far surprise me. I know Tampa vs. Toronto was going to be a slog. The Bruins and Canes series is pretty nasty too, which feeds right into the underdog Bruins mentality. I thought Minnesota would’ve been a step better than St. Louis, but Ville Husso has been good. And it’s a coin toss between LA and Edmonton on who gets the wild-good or the wild-bad goalie between Quick and Smith.

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 2-2

Boston Bruins 5-2 over Carolina Hurricanes — series tied 2-2

St. Louis Blues 5-2 over Minnesota Wild — series tied 2-2

Los Angeles Kings 3-0 over Edmonton Oilers — series tied 2-2

In the other four series, we have one very unsurprising series surrounding three lower seeds in the lead. Washington is up on the President’s Trophy Panthers, the Penguins are up on the fragile Rangers, and Dallas us up on the boring Flames.

Calgary has lost all of its offense in this series, shooting less and from poorer spots. This is something that also happened to LA during their Cup years with Darryl Sutter, but they had enough depth up front to get through it. Calgary right now doesn’t. I think Pittsburgh and Washington are showing their experience in these series against a pair od dynamic — but volatile — opponents.

Tonight’s Games

New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins

PIT up 2-1, 7:00pm, ESPN, CBC

Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals

WSH up 2-1, 7:00pm, TBS, SN1

Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators

COL up 3-0, 9:30pm, ESPN, SN1

Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars

DAL up 2-1, 9:30pm, TBS, CBC

Reiterating the whole Boston thing, this happened last night between Brad Marchand and Anthony DeAngelo.

Brad Marchand scores an empty-netter and Tony DeAngelo throws his stick at him: pic.twitter.com/dvr3QziLmu — Evan Marinofsky (@EvanMarinofsky) May 8, 2022

Brad Marchand having five points and calling Tony DeAngelo a racist to his face is the greatest playoff game anyone has had in this generation.



It just is. — Craig Needles (@NeedlesOnNews) May 8, 2022

And the Bruins tied the series up without their best defender.