Lightning Round: four series were tied up last night

Two to two-two, two too, too

By HardevLad
Toronto Maple Leafs v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Four
TAMPA, FLORIDA - MAY 08: Corey Perry #10 of the Tampa Bay Lightning celebrates a goal in the second period during Game Four of the First Round of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Amalie Arena on May 08, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Four games happened last night, and all four who were behind in the series were able to tie it up. All of Tampa Bay, Toronto, Boston, Carolina, St. Louis, Minnesota, LA, and Edmonton will be entering a best-of-three over the next week. Win two and you’re through. Only Boston and Carolina have clean sheets on home ice so far among these eight teams, with all the others splitting home wins and losses through the first four games.

None of these results so far surprise me. I know Tampa vs. Toronto was going to be a slog. The Bruins and Canes series is pretty nasty too, which feeds right into the underdog Bruins mentality. I thought Minnesota would’ve been a step better than St. Louis, but Ville Husso has been good. And it’s a coin toss between LA and Edmonton on who gets the wild-good or the wild-bad goalie between Quick and Smith.

Last Night’s Results

Tampa Bay Lightning 7-3 over Toronto Maple Leafs — series tied 2-2
Boston Bruins 5-2 over Carolina Hurricanes — series tied 2-2
St. Louis Blues 5-2 over Minnesota Wild — series tied 2-2
Los Angeles Kings 3-0 over Edmonton Oilers — series tied 2-2

In the other four series, we have one very unsurprising series surrounding three lower seeds in the lead. Washington is up on the President’s Trophy Panthers, the Penguins are up on the fragile Rangers, and Dallas us up on the boring Flames.

Calgary has lost all of its offense in this series, shooting less and from poorer spots. This is something that also happened to LA during their Cup years with Darryl Sutter, but they had enough depth up front to get through it. Calgary right now doesn’t. I think Pittsburgh and Washington are showing their experience in these series against a pair od dynamic — but volatile — opponents.

Tonight’s Games

New York Rangers @ Pittsburgh Penguins
PIT up 2-1, 7:00pm, ESPN, CBC
Florida Panthers @ Washington Capitals
WSH up 2-1, 7:00pm, TBS, SN1
Colorado Avalanche @ Nashville Predators
COL up 3-0, 9:30pm, ESPN, SN1
Calgary Flames @ Dallas Stars
DAL up 2-1, 9:30pm, TBS, CBC

Reiterating the whole Boston thing, this happened last night between Brad Marchand and Anthony DeAngelo.

And the Bruins tied the series up without their best defender.

