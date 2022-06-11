Lightning Round: No supplemental discipline from Game Five

From Jacob Trouba’s attempted flying forearm, to the post-whistle brawl, to an alleged spitting incident, the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers gave the league and the Department of Player Safety a few things to eye over in Game Five. However, as of this morning, nothing has warranted any supplemental discipline in the way of fines or suspensions so expect everyone on the ice today.

Most notable was an attempted check by Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba on Ondrej Palat. From the angle on TV it sure looked like he was leading with his forearm/elbow before Palat ducked out of the way:

Trouba trying to take Palat's head clean off and completely whiffing pic.twitter.com/akHcK6Irjw — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 10, 2022

If there had been contact, chances are he would be meeting with the league office, but there isn’t much history of the DoPS doing anything in regards to attempted elbowing (granted they don’t do much with elbows that connect, either). Trouba has had some questionable hits in the playoffs so far this season and this would have been one more added to the ledger.

The final whistle of Game Five was highlighted by a couple of wrestling matches and fights between the two teams that resulted in roughing penalties for Erik Cernak and Ryan Strome, a slashing penalty for Adam Fox, and a couple of fighting majors for Steven Stamkos and Alexis Lafreniere. Occasionally the league will hand out fines for post-game shenanigans like this, especially in heated series, but it looks like the players involved will skip the fines.

Speaking of Stamkos and Lafreniere, at the end of their tussle it seems some Rangers fans think that The Captain might have hocked a loogy at Lafreniere.

I can see why they might think that based on the jerking of the head by Stamkos, but the lack of an outraged reaction from Laf or any supplemental discipline with so many folks right in the area leads me to believe the motion was caused by the Rangers forward tugging at Stamkos’ jersey. But, hey congrats on creating a minor social media stir!

It wasn’t a pretty goal, but it was a taylor-made Lightning goal. A screenshot breakdown of Ondrej Palat’s Game Five goal.

Following Game Five there was an altercation between a Rangers fan and a Lightning fan. The Rangers fan in question has now been barred from MSG events for life.

If you’ve ever wondered what Steven Stamkos’ career fight card looks like, here it is:

From @hockeyfights, Steven Stamkos’ NHL fight card includes

- Nikolai Zherdev (2008)

- Brad Marchand (2015)

- Karl Alzner (2018)

- Pavel Buchnevich (2018)

- Evgeni Malkin (2019)

- Alexis Lafreniere (2022 aka tonight)



Last time Stamkos fought in Tampa McDavid hadn’t been drafted. — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) June 10, 2022

The Syracuse Crunch have locked up their captain for two more years, providing some stability to an AHL team that is likely to have an influx of young talent this season. Dumont is coming off of a career-year where he posted 62 points [30 goals, 32 assists] in 75 games. The Crunch also signed defenseman Tyson Feist to a one-year deal. Feist, 21-years-old, played in 65 games for the Kelowna Rockets last season and recorded 15 goals and 24 assists.

We touch on this later in the preview, but the Lightning know that the 4th win is the hardest in a series. They will work hard to close out the Rangers tonight at home and secure their third straight trip to the Stanley Cup Final.

He’s quietly moved his way to the top of the goal-scoring charts for the Lightning in the postseason. That’s just what he does when the Lightning need some offense.

Speaking of Palat, he is the only player in NHL history to score two game-winning goals in the same series. Maybe he goes for three tonight?

NHL releases two versions of Stanley Cup Final schedule. We’ll know which one they go with after Game Six tonight.

Here’s the SCF schedule, 2 scenarios… Media Day will be the day prior to either Game 1s https://t.co/Ckn2pCEYF3 pic.twitter.com/R5APXEuBf3 — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) June 10, 2022

The Dallas Stars clear some salary and the Buffalo Sabres get some help making it to the salary cap floor. Bishop is unlikely to suit up due a lower body injury. The move helps both teams as Dallas now has a little more cap room to lock up some of their younger players.

