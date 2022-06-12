 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: The Stanley Cup Final schedule featuring YOUR Tampa Bay Lightning

They are back in the Final for the third straight season. That’s pretty good

By JustinG.
New York Rangers v Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Six Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images

With their victory over the New York Rangers in Game Six the Tampa Bay Lightning are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. They will be facing the team that has been favored to win the Cup for most of the season, the Colorado Avalanche.

Unlike in the Eastern Conference Final, it will be the Lightning’s opponent that has to overcome a long break in action. The Avalanche have been off since last Monday when they completed their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. It’ll be 8 full days between games by the time the Avs are back on the ice. Will the break help or hurt them? They are dealing with injuries so the rest is good for them, but as we saw with the Lightning in the early games of their last series, a little rust can affect a team that relies on skill.

As for the Lightning, they will have Sunday off and then likely practice on Monday, have a practice Tuesday morning and then fly out to Colorado for Game One which will take place on Wednesday. It’s a nice little break after a tough six-game series, but not so long that they lose their groove (hopefully).

The schedule will be as follows:

Game One - at Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday June 15th 8:00 PM EST

Game Two - at Colorado Avalanche, Saturday June 18th 8:00 PM EST

Game Three - vs Colorado Avalanche Monday June 20th 8:00 PM EST

Game Four - vs Colorado Avalanche Wednesday June 22nd 8:00 PM EST

Game Five* - at Colorado Avalanche Friday June 24th 8:00 PM EST

Game Six* - vs Colorado Avalanche Sunday June 26th 8:00 PM EST

Game Seven* - at Colorado Avalanche Tuesday June 28th 8:00 PM EST

* if necessary

All the games will be broadcast on ABC in the U.S. and streamed on ESPN+. In Canada they will be broadcast on SN, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Lightning News

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning win series [Raw Charge]

It was a textbook Lightning performance. Stifle the other’s team offense, take advantage of the chances they get, and rely on Vasilevskiy if all else fails.

Cooper speaks after the win. Point is “probable” for the series, but not necessarily Game One.

More Coop

Stamkos and Killorn

Kuch and Vasy

Pretty impressive accomplishment considering the extra win required to advance.

Good Guy Jon Cooper.

Good Guy Steve Griggs

That’s it for tonight. Celebrate this win, folks. We’re unlikely to see anything like this again.

