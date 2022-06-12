Lightning Round: The Stanley Cup Final schedule featuring YOUR Tampa Bay Lightning

With their victory over the New York Rangers in Game Six the Tampa Bay Lightning are advancing to the Stanley Cup Final for the third consecutive season. They will be facing the team that has been favored to win the Cup for most of the season, the Colorado Avalanche.

Unlike in the Eastern Conference Final, it will be the Lightning’s opponent that has to overcome a long break in action. The Avalanche have been off since last Monday when they completed their sweep of the Edmonton Oilers. It’ll be 8 full days between games by the time the Avs are back on the ice. Will the break help or hurt them? They are dealing with injuries so the rest is good for them, but as we saw with the Lightning in the early games of their last series, a little rust can affect a team that relies on skill.

As for the Lightning, they will have Sunday off and then likely practice on Monday, have a practice Tuesday morning and then fly out to Colorado for Game One which will take place on Wednesday. It’s a nice little break after a tough six-game series, but not so long that they lose their groove (hopefully).

The schedule will be as follows:

Game One - at Colorado Avalanche, Wednesday June 15th 8:00 PM EST

Game Two - at Colorado Avalanche, Saturday June 18th 8:00 PM EST

Game Three - vs Colorado Avalanche Monday June 20th 8:00 PM EST

Game Four - vs Colorado Avalanche Wednesday June 22nd 8:00 PM EST

Game Five* - at Colorado Avalanche Friday June 24th 8:00 PM EST

Game Six* - vs Colorado Avalanche Sunday June 26th 8:00 PM EST

Game Seven* - at Colorado Avalanche Tuesday June 28th 8:00 PM EST

* if necessary

All the games will be broadcast on ABC in the U.S. and streamed on ESPN+. In Canada they will be broadcast on SN, CBC, and TVA Sports.

Lightning News

Stamkos scores twice, Lightning win series [Raw Charge]

It was a textbook Lightning performance. Stifle the other’s team offense, take advantage of the chances they get, and rely on Vasilevskiy if all else fails.

Cooper speaks after the win. Point is “probable” for the series, but not necessarily Game One.

Jon Cooper gives and update on Brayden Point and talks about the sacrifices the @TBLightning players make to defend well. #GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/zKir5nnZdA pic.twitter.com/CMHTs1deOd — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) June 12, 2022

More Coop

FULL SOUND



Jon Cooper talks about the growth of Steven Stamkos, the pivotal moments of the @TBLightning vs. Rangers series, the defensive effort and buy in and more. #GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/zKir5nnZdA pic.twitter.com/bcZHnppX3C — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) June 12, 2022

Stamkos and Killorn

FULL SOUND



Steven Stamkos and Alex Killorn share their thoughts on the @TBLightning 2-1 Game 6 win to win their 3rd straight Eastern Conference Final.#GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/zKir5nnZdA pic.twitter.com/PUaw81jcQl — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) June 12, 2022

Kuch and Vasy

FULL SOUND



Nikita Kucherov and Andrei Vasilevskiy talk about the @TBLightning 2-1 Game 6 win to go to their 3rd straight Stanley Cup Final, the defensive play of the team and more.#GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/zKir5nnZdA pic.twitter.com/vRC8hEpFbE — Bally Sports Sun: Lightning (@BallyLightning) June 12, 2022

Pretty impressive accomplishment considering the extra win required to advance.

The Tampa Bay Lightning become the 1st team to make 3 straight Stanley Cup Finals since all 4 rounds were made to best-of-seven in 1987!



Dynasty ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/tLbVGMaJ39 — Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) June 12, 2022

Good Guy Jon Cooper.

Jon Cooper ⁦@CoopersLaw⁩ ⁦@TBLightning⁩ is a gr8 guy . One day during my early battle vs cancer JON surprised me with a visit along with his wife Jessie . He set up the visit with my wife Lorraine who kept it as a secret .Go Bolts get W vs tough Rangers tonight . pic.twitter.com/2uqaRqQ8lx — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 11, 2022

Good Guy Steve Griggs

Tampa Bay’s CEO reached out to the fan who was assaulted, great move and well deserved. pic.twitter.com/DdhYQKCvJL — CenterIceHockey (@CenterIcefb) June 11, 2022

That’s it for tonight. Celebrate this win, folks. We’re unlikely to see anything like this again.