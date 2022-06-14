Lightning Round: Brayden Point taking regular rushes at practice

After a day off to recover from the Eastern Conference Final victory over the New York Rangers the Tampa Bay Lightning were back on the ice preparing for their next opponent, the Colorado Avalanche. Joining the the team for practice was Brayden Point. Yay!

So far, Brayden Point has participated in all the drills at #Bolts practice. Here he is scoring on a 2-on-1 with Riley Nash.#TBLvsCOL pic.twitter.com/pmkMoVb8XL — Chris Krenn (@Chris_Krenn) June 13, 2022

Point did take part in some morning skates last round and has been seen often practicing on the ice, separate from the team. Participating in a full practice on a regular line is the next step to him returning to the ice. One thing of note was the line he was skating on throughout the day. It wasn’t the first or second line.

It’s a smart move by the Lightning to ease him back into the rotation. It’s been a few weeks since he’s played at game speed so expecting him to go full bore right out of the gate might be a bit too much. If the Lightning had a little more time before series, chances are he’d be able to work his way up to full top-six minutes.

Coach Cooper also gets to keep his two most effective lines together. The Stamkos line provided just about all of the 5v5 offense against the Rangers while the Cirelli line didn’t score, but absolutely dominated play while they were on the ice.

At some point Coach Cooper will mix things up and Point will be back on one of the top lines, but why not start things out with what’s working? He was also working with the top power play unit, so expect him to jump right back into that role.

Assistant Coach Jeff Halpren talked to the media after the practice and downplayed Point’s involvement, mentioning that it was a rather light practice.

There is really no reason for the team to say anything definite about his involvement at this point. Why give the Avalanche any prior knowledge as to if he’s playing or not? They can figure it out with the rest of us Wednesday night when they take to the ice for the pre-game skate.

It is at least another step forward for Point, who hasn’t played since Game Seven of the opening round. The Lightning have muddled forward without him through two series, but their offense has been lacking a little. Adding him back, even if it isn’t for his full 20+ minutes a night, would be a boon for the team. No knock on Riley Nash (with whom the Lightning are 4-0) but having Point in the line-up, even on the third line, would deepen the roster.

Stay tuned for more information as it becomes available.

