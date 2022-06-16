Quick Cap: Can we get a mulligan? Lightning overcome rough first period, but lose Game One in overtime to Avalanche

The Tampa Bay Lightning dropped Game One of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky scored the game winner as Andrei Vasilevskiy allowed 4 goals on 38 shots. Two uncharacteristic goals early were a large part of the difference in this game.

Nick Paul, Ondřej Palat, and Mikhail Sergachev scored the three goals for the Lightning as Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Artturi Lehkonen scored the other three goals for the Avalanche. Darcy Kuemper stopped 20 of 23 shots in his win.

We’ve seen it before in these playoffs and the ones before. Vasy let them have one, he won’t allow them another.

Andrei Vasilevskiy in 2022 Playoffs



Game 1

1-3, 3.99 GAA, .884 Save %



Game 2 - 7

11-3, 1.90 GAA, .939 Save % — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 16, 2022

First Period

0-1

A bad goal through the five-hole for Vasilevskiy as the Lightning got caught backing up in their own zone as the Avalanche attacked. It was mostly Vasilevskiy on this goal that set the tone for the game.

0-2

The Lightning didn’t get the puck out, causing a turnover, got rattled by the Avalanche’s speed, and Nichushkin buried the chance past Vasilevskiy.

1-2

Nick Paul maximized on the counterattack with a breakaway goal, using his strength and reach to stay upright against Erik Johnson and get around Kuemper to put home the forehand shot. Big pass from Victor Hedman after a quick retrieval from Brayden Point in his return to the tournament.

1-3

Artturi Lehkonen scored on a 5v3 for the Avalanche as Rantanen found him in front of the net after a puck retrieval. The call to create that game-state was skeptical to say the least.

After One

Not a good period on the scoresheet. This period was a combination of Vasilevskiy leaving holes open, the defense making turnovers as well as backing up deep into their zone in response to the Avalanche’s speed. Fixable for the future, costly in the present.

Second Period

2-3

Arguably the prettiest goal of the night as Nikita Kucherov deked through his defender before making a perfect backdoor pass to Palat for a tap-in to get the Lightning back within one.

3-3

Another long range shot from Sergachev getting through to tie an important game. This one was from the corner with the Anthony Cirelli line creating a mess in the middle of the zone. Brandon Hagel and Cirelli got the assists on the goal less than a minute after the Palat goal.

After Two

A good period for the Lightning as they were able to push more with Colorado ahead. They got the two very important goals despite playing mostly on the counterattack. Shots were relatively even in the second (18-22).

Third Period

The Lightning had one power play in the third, but could only get one shot off the face-off and nothing else. The Avalanche had scored on one of their three opportunities in the game in the first period while the Lightning were shut out.

The Avalanche controlled most of the possession in the game and the chances — like they do regularly. Patrick Maroon made it worse with less than two minutes left by taking a delay of game penalty (puck over glass).

After Three

Regulation ended without the Lightning getting the opportunity to score a late goal. I was really hoping for one. The Bolts were decently playing the Avalanche 50/50 in terms of shots, but after they tied it the Avalanche went full gallop and controlled most of the play. The Lightning could make that work in the future with discipline and good counterattacks like we saw in the Paul and Palat goals.

Overtime

3-4

Andre Burakovsky scored the winner early in overtime from a pass by Valeri Nichushkin.