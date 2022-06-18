Lightning Round: Time to even up the series

The Tampa Bay Lightning will look to even the series tonight after an overtime loss in Game 1 on Wednesday. Historically, the Lightning have never lost in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup finals in four previous attempts. Over the last three Stanley Cup playoffs, the Lightning are also 19-1 in games after losses, with the only such loss coming against the New York Rangers in the previous round.

The Lightning appeared on yesterday’s practice with the same lines they played in Game 1, with Riley Nash mixing in for Brayden Point later in the session. Point, however, participated in most drills and didn’t look to be in much discomfort. Brandon Hagel, who was also questionable for Game 1, skated with the team.

After tonight’s game, the Stanley Cup Final is moving to Amalie Arena for Game 3 and 4, scheduled for Monday and Wednesday at 8:00 PM EST each.

The Philadelphia Flyers officially named John Tortorella their head coach. A former Lightning head coach will be making around $4 million per season for the next four seasons

According to Pierre LeBrun, the Lightning assistant GM Matthew Darche has been interviewed by the Montreal Canadiens, the Vancouver Canucks and the Chicago Blackhawks over this season and can be expected to become a general manager within the next couple of years.

The Florida Panthers have been actively interviewing candidates for their head coach vacancy, despite winning the Presidents Trophy this season with interim coach Andrew Brunette.

The Canadiens have made it clear they’re selling their defenceman Jeff Petry this offseason and the Dallas Stars and the Detroit Red Wings are amongst potential landing spots for him.