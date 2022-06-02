 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: how the Bolts plan to respond after initial setback

And MSL gets an extension

By HardevLad
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game One
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 01: Victor Hedman #77 of the Tampa Bay Lightning arrives for the game against the New York Rangers in Game One of the Eastern Conference Final of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Madison Square Garden on June 01, 2022 in New York City.
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning are down 0-1 in their first round series with the New York Rangers after a lacklustre performance on defense and a worryingly futile showing on offense. [Raw Charge]

“The Lightning looked flat from the get-go and never found their footing. Andrei Vasilevskiy looked average, allowing all six goals on 34 shots. Stamkos and Palat scored the goals for the Lightning as the Bolts power play went 0/3. The Rangers power play meanwhile scored on one of their two chances.”

After the game, both Steven Stamkos and Victor Hedman spoke after the game about what went wrong and the changes they need to make.

Reinforcements are on the way as Brayden Point has begun skating again. He was taking optional morning skate ahead of Game 1. There’s a good chance we see him within the next few games.

The Montreal Canadiens have confirmed Martin St. Louis will be their head coach next season, signing a three-year contract.

Anze Kopitar won the NHL’s leadership award. I don’t know what it is either.

The animal I would say is human being. I’m smart, I can use my thumbs, and I can move with only two legs.

Game 2 between the Avalanche and Oilers is tonight at 8pm on TNT and CBC.

