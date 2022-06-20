Lightning Round: DeBoering choice?

The Tampa Bay Lightning haven’t started on the right foot in each of their first two games in Colorado. Those starts follow them home as they face the Avalanche tonight in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final. Win, and they’re right back in it. Lose, and it’s a long road to travel to come all the way back. The Lightning need to show themselves and their opponent what kind of team they are when they start on the right foot.

.@Chris_Krenn on a tough opening 10 minutes, heading home down 2-0 and turning the page.#TBLvsCOL | #StanleyCup https://t.co/GLqg2QoLdG — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 19, 2022

I hope this helps motivate them! It’s very cute.

Our littlest #Bolts have some special messages for their dads. pic.twitter.com/q53P1hqtnW — Tampa Bay Lightning (@TBLightning) June 19, 2022

The Dallas Stars are expected to hire coach Pete DeBoer as their new head coach, replacing Rick Bowness. I don’t have anything personal against DeBoer, though his name makes a good headline. It’s just that he keeps getting fired, and then keeps getting hired over and over again.

He seems fine as a coach, but from my perspective he’s come into three good situations back in New Jersey. San Jose, and most recently Vegas, and watched as those teams faded away and got worse. Vegas is probably the most clear example of that. If Dallas want a participation trophy for the playoffs next year, DeBoer can get a good team there. If they want someone who’s going to design and run a program for their young players like Robertson and Gurianov, I don’t think they have the guy. If/when Ben Groulx is hired by Steve Yzerman this summer, I’d like to see in a few years where Dallas and Detroit are.

Hearing that Peter DeBoer will be the next head coach of the Dallas Stars. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 20, 2022

Since 2008-09, Pete DeBoer has been fired four times.



Yet he's been a head coach — and never an assistant — every single season. The Stars are about to become his fifth team.



He's a pretty good coach, so hey, go nuts, NHL. But in a league of retreads, DeBoer is king. — Mark Lazerus (@MarkLazerus) June 20, 2022

No one recycles the same old names like the #NHL. You can’t be a head coach unless you’ve been a head coach. Someone buck up and hire Ben Groulx from @SyracuseCrunch https://t.co/Do7loCz2nH — Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) June 20, 2022

