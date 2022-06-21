 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Don’t count the Bolts out just yet

This final just got interesting

By HardevLad
/ new
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Three
TAMPA, FLORIDA - JUNE 20: A Tampa Bay Lightning fan waves a flag from the stands during the third period against the Colorado Avalanche in Game Three of the 2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final at Amalie Arena on June 20, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. Tampa Bay defeated Colorado 6-2.
Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t out of the woods just yet in the Stanley Cup Final series, but they’re in a much better place than the alternative after last night. Now only down 1-2 in the series, the Lightning have a good chance to tie the series and make it a best of three heading back to Colorado. Two more wins at home, and one crucial game on the road, that’s all they need.

In terms of their performance, due to a scheduling mishap I missed the game and can’t talk about it. I went to go see Top Gun: Maverick instead, and honestly I have no regrets. Awesome movie, so fun.

From Justin’s recap and the boxscore, seems like the penalty kill needs to make some adjustments and the Bolts should be good to go moving forward. The Bolts held the Avs even in shots over the first two periods, and were also split even in expected goals throughout the game. [Raw Charge]

“The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to Amalie Arena with one thing on their mind - win. Despite trailing early, they not only won, but chased Colorado Avalanche starter Darcy Kuemper en route to a 6-2 victory in Game Three. The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Colorado. Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat had first period goals, while Nick Paul, Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon, and Corey Perry tallied in the middle frame.”

Okay, which one of you is the future four-time consecutive Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon doppelganger?

Canadian men’s major junior hockey (the CHL, aka the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) and Hockey Canada has a major problem on their hands. Background. Current update.

Exciting news from the site developers:

The product team will be releasing a new build for the commenting platform on Tuesday, June 21 at 6:30 a.m. ET. It requires a bunch of technical rewiring, and we expect the comments to be down for approximately 90 minutes while we get it all done. The good news is that this should fix a bunch of long-standing issues, including performance (especially on mobile), any Z key inconsistencies, and the removal of the repeated (and hated) Load More buttons.”

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...