Lightning Round: Don’t count the Bolts out just yet

The Tampa Bay Lightning aren’t out of the woods just yet in the Stanley Cup Final series, but they’re in a much better place than the alternative after last night. Now only down 1-2 in the series, the Lightning have a good chance to tie the series and make it a best of three heading back to Colorado. Two more wins at home, and one crucial game on the road, that’s all they need.

In terms of their performance, due to a scheduling mishap I missed the game and can’t talk about it. I went to go see Top Gun: Maverick instead, and honestly I have no regrets. Awesome movie, so fun.

From Justin’s recap and the boxscore, seems like the penalty kill needs to make some adjustments and the Bolts should be good to go moving forward. The Bolts held the Avs even in shots over the first two periods, and were also split even in expected goals throughout the game. [Raw Charge]

“The Tampa Bay Lightning returned to Amalie Arena with one thing on their mind - win. Despite trailing early, they not only won, but chased Colorado Avalanche starter Darcy Kuemper en route to a 6-2 victory in Game Three. The series now stands at 2-1 in favor of Colorado. Anthony Cirelli and Ondrej Palat had first period goals, while Nick Paul, Steven Stamkos, Pat Maroon, and Corey Perry tallied in the middle frame.”

What a turnaround game by the Lightning. Got back to playing their kind of game. Better breakouts. Better neutral zone play. Better puck battles. Better getting shots through on net. Just all around better performance. Now do it again on Wednesday. — GeoFitz (@GeoFitz4) June 21, 2022

Cooper on Vasilevskiy: "For him to go through what he went through two nights ago and, then, perform like he did tonight. Not only that but, to have them score first, and, then, for the team to respond and back him up, I guess that is how you get to places where we've been" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 21, 2022

"You watch Stammer's growth and Hedman's growth over the years, it's not a coincidence winning has followed us by the way they've played and they've led and, obviously, there are a number of guys who have fallen in line with them" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 21, 2022

They don’t call him Scorey Perry for nothing! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/cLjGu2R0Ur — Channelside Sports Network (@chsidesports) June 21, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning pic.twitter.com/nnODHeqntC — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) June 21, 2022

Okay, which one of you is the future four-time consecutive Stanley Cup Champion Pat Maroon doppelganger?

Pat Maroon cheering on Pat Maroon pic.twitter.com/D4VKFBKa2J — Gino Hard (@Ginohard_) June 21, 2022

Canadian men’s major junior hockey (the CHL, aka the OHL, WHL, and QMJHL) and Hockey Canada has a major problem on their hands. Background. Current update.

This was a difficult story to write, but an important one.



With ⁦@RobsonDan⁩ & ⁦@KatieJStrang⁩ we spoke to rape survivors and experts to explore the root causes of sexual violence in hockey.



And what can be done to fix it.



tw: Sexual assault https://t.co/8nlHOJNWHk — Ian Mendes (@ian_mendes) June 20, 2022

