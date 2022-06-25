Lightning Round: The Bolts are still alive

The Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to force Game 6, beating the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season at Ball Arena in Denver. The Stanley Cup final is now moving to Tampa, where the Bolts have a 8-2 record this postseason [Raw Charge]

The majority of this Game 5 mimicked what we saw in Game 4, with the Lightning getting a lead early, quickly swapping goals midway through the night, and losing the lead early in the third. This time, instead of missing on their chances and looking poor in overtime, Ondřej Palat scored the game-winner late in the third and the team defended the rest of the way to secure victory.

Jon Cooper talks about resiliency of his team, Ondrej Palat being an ideal complimentary player on the Lightning’s top line and what he saw in him in early years of Palat’s career.

"We get to go home."



Jon Cooper talks about the @TBLightning Game 5 win, the team having their backs against the wall, the power play, Ondrej Palat's game winning goal and more. #GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/SeCkY7JD8C pic.twitter.com/IRwkv3ZG0i — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 25, 2022

Cooper on if he believes some players -- like Palat -- are more clutch than other players: "I don't know...Palat plays with some of the best players in the world every year and he really doesn't get talked about. He is always the third guy talked about on his line" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 25, 2022

Steven Stamkos also praised Ondrej Palat’s performance, calling him a “Sneaky P“, a player who just find a way.

After the @TBLightning win Game 5 against the Avs 3-2, Steven Stamkos and Ondrej Palat talk about the power play goal, Pally's game-winning goal, the resilience of the Bolts and more. #GoBolts postgame ➡️ https://t.co/SeCkY7JD8C pic.twitter.com/MnAwkZaLtt — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) June 25, 2022

Steven Stamkos on pushing this Stanley Cup Final to Game 6: “We talked about it today that we didn't have a choice right? This is do or die for us…this group did a great job of focusing on the present and that was to come here in a very tough place to win and play a solid game” — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 25, 2022

Speaking of Palat, it was his 11th goal this playoffs and 12th career game-winning goal in postseason games. In this category he trails only Evgeni Malkin and Joe Pavelski for the most amongst active players.

Game on the line? You probably want Ondrej Palat on your side.



Palat's game-winning goal for the @TBLightning boosted his 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs totals to 11-9—20, his first career 20-point postseason.#NHLStats: https://t.co/UfRNtg0u6i pic.twitter.com/dqZfFwnst2 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 25, 2022

Around 150 gathered for a watch party in Palat’s hometown Frydek-Mistek in Czech Republic to see him score another game-winning goal.

Takhle oslavili vítězství Tampy fanoušci Ondřeje Paláta, kteří společně sledovali finálový zápas ve Frýdku-Místku! #StanleyCup



IG / hc_frydekmistek pic.twitter.com/YfWQVyfgkz — NHL Česko (@NHLcz) June 25, 2022

Palat on his hometown putting together a watch party for this game: "My parents texted me. There were like 80 people there. It was 2 o'clock in the morning so it is nice to feel the support from back home even when the game is pretty late. It feels great" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 25, 2022

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s owner Jeff Vinik flew their entire full-time staff to Denver to see their team forcing Game 6 and another game at Amalie Arena.

I’m told Jeff Vinik, @TBLightning owner, charted a jet to send 150 @AmalieArena and Bolts employees to Game 5!



Some of these seats in Colorado are going for around $1500!



Mr. Vinik is a world class guy and has created a world class organization! #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/oL8qCIW3g7 — Kailey Mizelle (@KaileyMizelle) June 25, 2022

Cooper on the #Bolts owner, Jeffrey Vinik, who flew his full time employees from Tampa to Colorado for this game: "I guess I have not been a part of other organizations so, for me to throw around 'the greatest owner in sports,' I haven't seen what other owners are like" — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) June 25, 2022

Hockey News

Barry Trotz, who was one of the most desired head coaches this offseason, decided not to coach any NHL team in the next season and focus on his family.

In an exclusive interview, with @TimNHL, Barry Trotz explains his decision to not coach the Jets, or any other team in the NHL next season.https://t.co/K4UBcszYO6 — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) June 24, 2022

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to hire Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson as their new head coach, replacing interim coach Derek King.

Hearing Luke Richardson will be the next head coach of the Chicago #Blackhawks.



Sources say Richardson and the Hawks are putting the final touches on a contract.



Quite the resume for Richardson, who played 1400+ NHL games, 8 years as NHL assistant, 4 years as AHL head coach. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) June 24, 2022

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee will potentially miss the first month of the 2022-23 regular season due to recovering from disc replacement surgery.

INJURY UPDATE: Flyers forward Joel Farabee underwent successful disc replacement surgery in his cervical region this morning (Fri., June 24). The surgery was performed by Dr. Jon Yoon, a neurosurgeon at Penn Medicine.



He is expected to make a full recovery in 3-4 months. pic.twitter.com/qyio463iKG — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) June 24, 2022

The Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced changes in their front office

Vancouver Canucks General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today that the club has made multiple enhancements and additions to its Hockey Operations department.



DETAILS | https://t.co/Whiii2g9Wh pic.twitter.com/5K1TrDThMR — Vancouver #Canucks (@Canucks) June 24, 2022