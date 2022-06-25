 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: The Bolts are still alive

The Lightning will look to force Game 7 at Amalie Arena on Sunday night

By Igor Nikonov
2022 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Five Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning found a way to force Game 6, beating the Colorado Avalanche for the first time this season at Ball Arena in Denver. The Stanley Cup final is now moving to Tampa, where the Bolts have a 8-2 record this postseason [Raw Charge]

The majority of this Game 5 mimicked what we saw in Game 4, with the Lightning getting a lead early, quickly swapping goals midway through the night, and losing the lead early in the third. This time, instead of missing on their chances and looking poor in overtime, Ondřej Palat scored the game-winner late in the third and the team defended the rest of the way to secure victory.

Jon Cooper talks about resiliency of his team, Ondrej Palat being an ideal complimentary player on the Lightning’s top line and what he saw in him in early years of Palat’s career.

Steven Stamkos also praised Ondrej Palat’s performance, calling him a “Sneaky P“, a player who just find a way.

Speaking of Palat, it was his 11th goal this playoffs and 12th career game-winning goal in postseason games. In this category he trails only Evgeni Malkin and Joe Pavelski for the most amongst active players.

Around 150 gathered for a watch party in Palat’s hometown Frydek-Mistek in Czech Republic to see him score another game-winning goal.

The Tampa Bay Lightning’s owner Jeff Vinik flew their entire full-time staff to Denver to see their team forcing Game 6 and another game at Amalie Arena.

Hockey News

Barry Trotz, who was one of the most desired head coaches this offseason, decided not to coach any NHL team in the next season and focus on his family.

The Chicago Blackhawks are expected to hire Montreal Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson as their new head coach, replacing interim coach Derek King.

Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee will potentially miss the first month of the 2022-23 regular season due to recovering from disc replacement surgery.

The Vancouver Canucks and the Pittsburgh Penguins announced changes in their front office

