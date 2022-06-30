Lightning Round: Derek Lalonde reportedly interviewed for vacant Red Wings head coaching position

Worldwide leader of breaking hockey news, Keven Weekes, reported on Wednesday that Tampa Bay Lightning assistant coach Derek Lalonde was in Detroit to speak with Red Wings about their vacant head coaching position.

Keep an eye on ; I’m told @TBLightning Derek Lalonde was in Detroit to meet with @DetroitRedWings yesterday re their HC vacancy. @espn @NHL #HockeyTwitter — Kevin Weekes (@KevinWeekes) June 29, 2022

While Syracuse Crunch head coach Ben Groulx has long been bandied about as a possible future head coach, and has interviewed for a few open jobs in the past, this is really the first time we’ve heard that some of Coach Jon Cooper’s assistants have drawn interest. At least since Rick Bowness departed for the Dallas Stars head coaching position.

It was bound to happen sooner or later simply because of the success Cooper has had behind the bench and the credit he has lavished on his assistants like Lalonde, Jeff Halpern, and Rob Zettler. Teams that are rebuilding often look to poach assistant coaches from championship organizations and the Lightning certainly qualify a that.

Lalonde joined the Lightning in 2018 after two seasons as the head coach of the AHL Iowa Wild. Prior to that he had coached in the ECHL (where he earned Coach of the Year accolades) and in the USHL with the Green Bay Gamblers, the same organization Cooper had once coached.

If Lalonde does land the job, it’ll be his first permanent head coaching job in the NHL, but the self-deprecating 49-year-old does already have a couple of wins on his resume. In December, he stepped in as the head coach when Cooper was sidelined due to COVID protocols and won two games.

Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman was in Tampa when Lalonde was brought aboard and is familiar with his track record. Earlier in the off-season, Mr. Yzerman was quoted as saying that he prefers coaches he knows about as opposed to hiring a complete unknown. Both Lalonde, and Halpern (who is also rumored to be in the running for the Detroit job), would fit the bill as known commodities for the Detroit general manager.

One interesting fallout if Lalonde or Halpern head to Detroit is that former Red Wings head coach Jeff Blashill, the man they would replace, could find a spot on Coach Cooper’s staff in return.

Lightning / NHL News

Looking back at the 2021-22 Lightning [Raw Charge]

Matt reviews some of the things he got right about the team, and some of the things he got wrong.

#GoBolts have extended Darren Raddysh

2 year / 2-way contract

$762,500 AAV



2022-23: $750k / $250k ($350k guaranteed)

2023-24: $775k / $250k ($350k guaranteed)



Raddysh was set to become a Group 6 UFA on July 13.https://t.co/Jyzxt4tQcd — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) June 29, 2022

The Lightning and Crunch bring back a solid blueliner. Raddysh was on the top pairing for the Crunch for most of the season and was called up for a few games with the Lightning. He could be in the running for the 7th defenseman spot in Tampa depending on how the off-season plays out. If not, he adds some veteran leadership to Syracuse.

The @nhl announced an agreement that sees the iconic sportswear and culture brand, Mitchell & Ness, gain rights to design and manufacture officially-licensed lifestyle apparel, headwear and accessories for the NHL and all 32 NHL teams.



Details: https://t.co/Ci2cVAzMQK pic.twitter.com/h0E6mts5en — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 29, 2022

Mitchell & Ness, long known for their throwback style merchandise is joining the NHL as an official partner for apparel, headwear, and accessories. Hopefully this gets us one step closer to an official throwback “Storm” jersey for the Lightning.

"A Muslim name on the Stanley Cup — it means the world to us."



Nazem Kadri etched his name in history, becoming the first Muslim player to ever win the Cup. I spoke to organizers in his home province about a moment Muslim hockey lovers will never forget: https://t.co/hkyVhWeOCt pic.twitter.com/aAeyls2Yna — Sonny Sachdeva (@SachdevaSonny) June 29, 2022

An excellent look at what seeing Nazem Kadri raise the Cup (and knowing his name will be inscribed forever on it) means to Muslim hockey lovers.

The Saint John Sea Dogs are YOUR 2022 Memorial Cup CHAMPIONS pic.twitter.com/xIQIi5Ha2b — Saint John Sea Dogs (@SJSeaDogs) June 30, 2022

Lightning prospect Cam MacDonald was part of the Memorial Cup winning team.

The U.S. roster and staff for 2022's #HlinkaGretzkyCup are out! — USA Hockey (@usahockey) June 29, 2022

A familiar last name shows up as part of Team USA’s Hlinka/Gretzky Cup team. Yup, that’s Marty’s kid.

Fiala is now a King, but the Wild got a couple pieces for the future in return. https://t.co/9Vr0bkDKEq — Hockey Wilderness (@hockeywildernes) June 29, 2022

One of the big names on the trade market was dealt on Wednesday as Kevin Fiala went from Minnesota to Los Angeles. He then reportedly signed a seven-year deal with the Kings.