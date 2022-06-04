 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Lightning Round: Tampa Bay lost two consecutive playoff games for the first time since 2019

The Bolts are returning home with 2-0 deficit in the series

By Igor Nikonov
Tampa Bay Lightning v New York Rangers - Game Two Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

Everything is eventually going to come to an end and yesterday, after 18 consecutive wins after losses in the playoffs, the Tampa Bay Lightning’s streak finally ended with a 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers in Game Two. Many people expected it to happen during this playoffs, given the big changes to the Lightning’s roster compared with previous winning seasons and Brayden Point’s absence. It’s still a big achievement that the Lightning managed to postpone it until the Eastern Conference Final. The Lightning, however, have now placed themselves in a position where mistakes are almost not allowed. They’re heading back home with a 2-0 deficit in the series.

In some aspects, the yesterday’s Lightning’s performance was better than in Game One: they managed to open the scoring with Nikita Kucherov’s goal on the power play, but couldn’t maintain their advantage, allowing the Rangers to took the lead by the end of the first period. The Rangers continued ramping up pressure in the second period, but Andrei Vasilevskiy kept the Bolts in the game. Mika Zibanejad made it 3-1 early in the third period, the Lightning managed to cut the lead to one goal after pulling Vasilevskiy with three minutes left in the period and Steven Stamkos came close to tying the game, but Igor Shesterkin stopped the puck [Raw Charge]

For the first time in their last 11 playoff series the Tampa Bay Lightning have lost two games in a row. Mika Zibanejad’s third period goal proved to be the difference as the New York Rangers take a 2-0 lead in the series with a 3-2 victory over the Lightning. K’Andre Miller and Kaapo Kakko scored the other goals for the Rangers while Nikita Kucherov and Nick Paul had the tallies for the Lightning. Igor Shesterkin stopped 29 of 31 while Andrei Vasilevskiy made 25 saves for the Lightning.

Jon Cooper talks about turnovers, which were their biggest issue in this game, and how he believes that they still have better in them.

Jon Cooper also isn’t expecting Brayden Point to return for the next game.

Nick Paul and Corey Perry also agreed that turnovers hurt them really bad in this game and that they need to keep momentum from the third period.

Steven Stamkos talks about coming across some adverse moments and not executing the proper way, which had gotten them two Stanley Cups.

Yesterday’s Game

Tampa Bay Lightning 2, New York Rangers 3 — NYR leads 2-0

Today’s Game

Colorado Avalanche @ Edmonton Oilers — COL leads 2-0

8:00 PM ET; TNT, CBC, TVAS, SN

Hockey News

Carey Price has been awarded the 2022 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy for returning to the team after undergoing offseason knee surgery and missing first 74 regular season games.

The full breakdown of voting. The Lightning’s nominee Alex Killorn received 16 points and one first-place vote.

Several Boston Bruins players will be out for months after undergoing surgeries yesterday.

