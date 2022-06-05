Lightning Round: Colorado Avalanche are one win away from the Stanley Cup Final

Despite returning to their home ice, the Edmonton Oilers couldn’t cut the deficit in the series and lost their third consecutive game to the Colorado Avalanche, falling to the brink of elimination. As a result of that, the Avs are just one win away from their first Stanley Cup final since 2001.

The Oilers managed well with an early game push as Connor McDavis scored the opening goal just 38 seconds into the game after shooting five-hole past Pavel Francouz. The Avs responded with Valeri Nichushkin goal at the end of the first period, he also gave them a lead at the start of the second period after being first on the rebound after Devon Toews’ shot. The Oilers tied the game with a Ryan McLeod goal in the third period, but the Avalanche returned to the lead just five minutes later, when J.T. Compher scored seconds after Edmonton’s expired power play. Mikko Rantanen scored the final goal in the game, making it 4-2 with a shot into an empty net at 19:30.

The Avalanche achieved their seventh comeback of this playoffs, ranking now just one comeback victory behind their franchise record.

The @Avalanche earned their seventh comeback victory of the 2022 #StanleyCup Playoffs, the second most in franchise history behind only 1996 (8).#NHLStats: https://t.co/wnb4D8RlOs pic.twitter.com/HJtZokBhJR — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 5, 2022

After scoring a goal on Saturday night, Connor McDavid reached the 30-point mark first in this year's playoffs, becoming the sixth fastest player to do it in the NHL history.

Oilers Connor McDavid joins this list of the fastest players to collect 30 points in a single postseason pic.twitter.com/EUVx4DR8dp — Sportsnet Stats (@SNstats) June 5, 2022

With another win for Pavel Francouz yesterday, both the Avalanche goaltenders have 5+ wins in this postseason.

Thanks in part to their goaltending tandem, the @Avalanche are now within one win of the 2022 #StanleyCup Final.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wnb4D8RlOs pic.twitter.com/e0eBstN5sr — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 5, 2022

Not very good news for Nazem Kadri, who’s out at least till the end of the series against Edmonton, after taking a hit by Evander Kane.

"It's the most dangerous play in hockey."



Avalanche head coach Jared Bednar comments on Evander Kane's hit on Nazem Kadri and confirms Kadri will be out for at least the rest of the series. pic.twitter.com/el2OrRQK8X — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) June 5, 2022

Yesterday’s Game

Colorado Avalanche 4, Edmonton Oilers 2 — COL leads 3-0

Today’s Game

New York Rangers @ Tampa Bay Lightning — NYR leads 2-0

3:00 PM ET; ESPN, CBC, TVAS, SN

Lightning / NHL News

Jon Cooper confirmed that Brayden Point won’t play in tonight’s game

Jon Cooper said Brayden Point won’t play in Game 3. Likely same lineup. — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 4, 2022

The Lightning are down 2-0 in the series, but their performance in the second part of the previous game is something they can build on [Raw Charge]

If there is anything to pull from the Game Two loss is that the Lightning played their best hockey of the series in the second half of the game. They ended the second period with a 7-0 run on shots and outside of the game-deciding goal by Mika Zibanajad controlled play in the third period. After a rough start where he seemed to have trouble tracking pucks, Andrei Vasilevskiy started to look like his old self as the game wore on.

