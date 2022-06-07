Lightning Round: Brayden Point out for Game Four

They keep teasing us with that footage of Brayden Point, often shot on a cell phone through the glass, skating around the ice. He’s working on random drills, often with few other skaters around, moving at half-speed, but still moving.

More Brayden Point from Monday’s optional morning skate ahead of Tuesday’s Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals, not a lot of pace to what he’s doing today, but no obvious discomfort in what he’s doing #GoBolts #TBLightning pic.twitter.com/EmRgbXKSe7 — Lightning Insider (@Erik_Erlendsson) June 6, 2022

While he is nowhere near game speed, it seems every day we see new footage, he’s moving faster, looking more like the Brayden Point we’ve known over the last few years. On Monday, Coach Cooper confirmed that Tuesday will not be the day Point returns.

TB coach Jon Cooper announces Brayden Point will not play Game 4 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 6, 2022

As someone who packed his Point jersey for the game tonight in the vain hope that he would come back, let me say I’m somewhat disappointing. The practical side of my brain says that he isn’t close to returning, that we would be lucky if there was even a hint of him being available as early as a Game Seven. Yet, the primitive, cave-person/fan side says, if he’s on the ice he’s good to go!

We, probably as well as any fanbase, have learned patience over the years when it comes to superstars coming back from injuries. From Steven Stamkos’ blood clot, to Steven Stamkos’ core injury, to Nikita Kucherov’s lower-body injuries, we are practiced in the art of tracking a player’s return by the actions taken on ice. What we see now from Point is an early stage of feeling things out, testing the leg, and seeing how it responds the next day.

Soon we’ll see him skating closer to full speed with sudden stops and starts, then he’ll be joining his mates (probably in a non-contact jersey) for off-day practices and more morning skates. Then a pre-game warm-up lap or two. Finally, the announcement that he’s back in the line-up.

Of course, the key to all of this is for his teammates to keep extending the season long enough for him to complete all of those steps. A win tonight sure would help out with that.

Last Night’s Game

Colorado Avalanche 6, Edmonton Oilers 5 (OT)

Colorado wins the series 4:0

The Avalanche completed the sweep and stamped their ticket to the Stanley Cup Final (where they will have home ice advantage no matter who wins in the East. They came back from being down 4-2 to take a 5-4 lead in the third only to see Edmonton tie it late in the game with a Zack Kassian goal. Arturri Lehkonen won it in overtime to send them to the Final for the first time since 2001.