Lightning Round: when the Bolts are scoring, good luck stopping them

Sending our condolences to Tampa Bay Lightning Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde and his family after the passing of his mom, Donna. The Lightning won it for Donna last night and hopefully can go all the way.

Tampa Bay Assistant Coach Derek Lalonde’s mother, Donna, has passed away yesterday..Raised Derek in Brasher Falls, NY. Condolences to “Newsy” who is a gem of a human. Also to sister Jazan and of course his father, Jack. Lalonde will obviously miss tonight’s Game 4 in Tampa Bay pic.twitter.com/YPdUZdXw1i — Bucci (@Buccigross) June 7, 2022

“The Tampa Bay Lightning beat the New York Rangers 4-1 at home in the Eastern Conference Finals to send the series back to New York with a series tied. Nikita Kucherov scored the game winner, with Pat Maroon, Steven Stamkos, and Ondřej Palat all scoring for the Lightning in the win.”

Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Ondrej Palat each have two goals in the last two games, scoring six of the seven goals scored for the Lightning. Throughout the entire playoffs they have kept up the symmetry with seven goals each in 15 games. Those 21 goals in 15 games have been critical to the Lightning winning in the playoffs, especially against the Rangers. Meanwhile the ever-important fourth line has a combined 10 goals in the playoffs, adding supporting scoring when it’s needed most.

“To me, he can stand there with the puck and the building is falling down around him and he never looks like he’s flustered.”

Nikita Kucherov with a goal in three straight games. Now a third straight 20-point playoff https://t.co/hNZSc9NJLQ — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 8, 2022

It’s true, the Lightning are the boogeyman.

you know in a horror movie where the monster is knocked off a cliff and disappears and then you realize there are still 45 minutes left in the film https://t.co/60ZdcGOuri — Acting the Fulemin (@ATFulemin) March 24, 2022

Brayden Point could make his return late in the series. Jon Cooper cryptically noting that he could force his way back in in a Game 7 scenario. The way I read this is if the Lightning were almost out of the series (ie. down 3-1 in Game 5) they wouldn’t try and push Point to play and possibly further injure him. But if there’s a chance to win and they need him in a Game 7, they’ll talk about risking it. This tells me he probably shouldn’t come back in this series, but he might anyway.

Jon Cooper on if Brayden Point can return this series: “If it goes 7, optimism stays up. If it goes five, it gets a little dicey.” — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) June 7, 2022

The Montreal Canadiens have hired Canadian superstar Marie-Philip Poulin as a consultant. It’s expected she’ll be with the team until she signs a contract with the soon-to-be-named PWHPA league team in Montreal. NHL teams partnering with the women’s hockey league is still on the table, with an “original six” likely to be created to start.

The Montreal Canadiens have hired Marie-Philip Poulin as a player development consultant, the team announced Tuesday: https://t.co/tpSptsMtsD#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/0yTSY1O528 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) June 7, 2022

The Canadian government is holding hearings over Hockey Canada’s coverup of the sexual assault scandal involving eight players from the U20 World Juniors team from 2018.