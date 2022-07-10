Lightning Round: Tampa Bay released Development Camp roster

Just one day after the end of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, the Tampa Bay Lightning revealed the roster and schedule of their annual 2022 Development Camp. It’s scheduled to open on Monday at TGH Ice Plex, official practice facility of the Lightning. The 3-on-3 tournament will be hosted on Wednesday and Thursday, the on-ice part of the camp is open to public. It will be also the first development camp since 2019, as it was cancelled in two previous years due to COVID-19 precautionary safety measures.

#tblightning development camp opens Monday in Brandon. The 3-on-3 tourney is Wednesday and Thursday. Here’s the roster, which includes top pick Isaac Howard pic.twitter.com/86RafH2HZx — Joe Smith (@JoeSmithTB) July 9, 2022

Five out six Tampa Bay prospects, selected during this year’s draft, including first-rounder Isaac Howard will participate in this development camp alongside other top prospects such as Max Cajkovic, Dylan Duke and Gage Goncalves. Amongst participated players is also Grant Mishmash, who was acquired in Ryan McDonagh’s trade last week.

The Lightning also invited several players to the camp, amongst them is Belarusian player Ilya Usau, who signed an entry-level contract with the team last spring, and 22-year-old forward Shawn Element, who already played for the Syracuse Crunch and the Orlando Solar Bears last season. 21-year-old defenseman Tyson Feist, who recently signed with the Crunch, is also on the list.

Between completely new names are Jacob Bengtsson, a Swedish defender, who spent two previous seasons in NCAA, and Latvian goaltender Gustavs Davis Grigals, who is one of three invitee goaltenders on this development camp roster.

Prospects Sammy Walker and Cole Guttman are not on the list and will test free agency as it was already announced by Julien BriseBois. Here are training camp numbers for some players:

Training Camp Numbers:



Edmonds 54

Finley 62

Howard 72

Kurth 68

MacArthur 34

Mishmash 61

Usau 58

Carlile 67

Gill 57

Thompson 64

Perbix 48

Malik - Shady 80 — Bolt Prospects (@BoltProspects) July 9, 2022

Lightning / NHL News

In continuation of yesterday’s report about Ondrej Palat potentially heading to the free agency market, the Lightning are expected to make another offer to him.

Lightning haven’t given up here. Going to keep trying on Palat. I would expect another offer coming to him. https://t.co/D5RygLhnKm — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 9, 2022

The Nashville Predators signed an eight-year extension with an AAV of $8.5 million with forward Filip Forsberg.

STAYING IN SMASHVILLE



Filip Forsberg has signed an eight-year deal with the @PredsNHL! pic.twitter.com/bybugdjqBi — NHL (@NHL) July 9, 2022

A former Lightning draft pick Tony Deangelo also signed an extension with the Philadelphia Flyers, couple of days after being acquired by the team.

Anthony DeAngelo #bringittobroad

2 year / $10,000,000 extension

$5,000,000 AAV



2022-23: $5,000,000

2023-24: $5,000,000



The deal buys Philadelphia 1 RFA Arb year and 1 UFA year.https://t.co/q5MyklAXln — CapFriendly (@CapFriendly) July 9, 2022

The New York Islanders extended seven of their players yesterday.