Lightning Round: On the eve of free agency the Lightning sign...Jeff Blashill

It was long assumed that Jeff Blashill, the former Detroit Red Wings head coach, would be joining longtime friend Jon Cooper behind the bench in Tampa. Those rumors gained steam once Derek Lalonde left Tampa for Motor City. On Tuesday, the Tampa Bay Lightning made the move official, announcing that the 48-year-old would be joining the team as an assistant coach.

“I’ve had the opportunity to coach a lot of different players, a lot of elite-level, high-level players. I think that experience, and hopefully my skillset can help me bring value to this team in Tampa.”

As of right now the staff, which still includes Jeff Halpren and Rob Zettler as assistants, hasn’t ironed out the responsibilities that Blashill will take over, but he acknowledged that he is willing to push back a little if need be and engage in “heated” discussions should they arise. It’s a role that Lalonde embraced and was really good at.

Having a new set of eyes behind the bench could be a benefit for the Lightning, especially one that spent the last seven years gameplanning against Tampa Bay. Honestly, it’s kind of amazing that the Lightning were able to keep their staff together as long as they did. Success of the type that they’ve had over the last eight seasons usually results in all of the assistants being poached by other organizations.

To be able to head a former NHL head coach, one that had success at pretty much every level except for the NHL at that, is a nice perk for the Lightning. Whatever role he does play for Coach Cooper, Blashill should excel at it.

Lightning / NHL News

Well, this is just a little sad.

Hearing that Ondrej Palat has decided to test the open market Wednesday. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 13, 2022

While Palat looks to possibly move on, the future of the Lightning is currently skating in Brandon.

Lightning prospect Jack Finley feels more confident after split season in WHL https://t.co/cxCvungyja — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) July 12, 2022

There will likely be a new member of the Lightning defensive unit. Could they go with a player looking to prove themselves?

2022 NHL Free Agency: Three younger defensemen that the Lightning might be interested in https://t.co/cnMajWhB1Q — X - Raw Charge (@RawCharge) July 12, 2022

Joining Ondrej Palat in today’s free agent frenzy is Johnny Gaudreau. The long-time Calgary Flame announced he would not be returning to the only organization he has ever known.

Johnny Gaudreau Made A Decision Based On Family & That's OK https://t.co/uCBKEgkbrr — Matchsticks & Gasoline (@MatchsticksCGY) July 13, 2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins waited until the last minute, but they finally re-signed Evgeni Malkin to a four-year deal. Word on the street is that Sidney Crosby got involved after negotiations stalled earlier this week. Rack up another assist for Sid the Kid

Just when it looked like his time in Pittsburgh may be coming to a close, Evgeni Malkin signs on to be a Penguin for life. https://t.co/z7c8XSLs3W — PensBurgh (@Pensburgh) July 13, 2022

How about a Free Agency Eve trade? It was a good ol’ fashioned goalie swap as the Minnesota Wild sent Cam Talbot to Ottawa in exchange for Filip Gustavsson. The Wild get a young netminder that can take over for Marc-Andre Fleury while Talbot gets the heck out of a city he wanted no more part of. Could the Senators be frisky next season? Might they be a player on the free agent market?

Ottawa Senators Acquire Cam Talbot From Minnesota Wild in Exchange for Filip Gustavsson https://t.co/VDpeDkfQ48 pic.twitter.com/32pQZTsyv3 — Silver Seven (@silversevensens) July 12, 2022

I refuse to actually predict who the Lightning might sign today, but doesn’t Rudolfs Balcers sound like the type of player they would sign cheap and then have him go off for 22 goals and dominating possession stats?

Rudolfs Balcers, bought out by SJ, is a two-way winger who has put up promising results in a third-line role. Definitely worth a look (or even a waiver claim). #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/pqz2WhjUL0 — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 12, 2022

The Premier Hockey Federation is expanding. Montreal is joining the league as their seventh franchise starting this season.

The #PHF is expanding to seven teams for their eighth season. https://t.co/weZIOfSukD — The Ice Garden (@TheIceGarden) July 12, 2022

Your non-hockey link of the day. This stuff is just freakin’ amazing.