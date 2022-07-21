Lightning Round: The best free agents still on the market

The 2022 free agent frenzy has come and gone, yet there are still some relatively big names still looking for teams. While there is no real hurry for the players to sign, after all camps don’t open up for a couple of months, they would want to make sure to sign before teams go in other directions and cap room begins to dwindle. With the news of Matthew Tkachuk (and possibly Patrick Kane) possibly entering the trade market, that may affect how some teams use the rest of their cap room.

The biggest name is probably Nazem Kadri. The soon-to-be 32-year-old forward is coming off of a career season where he posted 87 points (28 goals, 49 assists) in 71 games during the regular season. He added another 15 points (7 goals, 8 assists) in the playoffs (Lightning fans may remember his Game Four overtime winner). While he might not be a top line player at this stage of his career, he is an excellent fit for a team looking for someone to produce on their second line.

On the defensive side, it’s kind of odd that John Klingberg hasn’t found a home yet. There are plenty of teams that need a top-pair defenseman and Klingberg can fill that role. The Swede will be turning 30 in a couple of weeks so he has plenty of years of chewing up more than 20 minutes a game ahead of him.

Some more intriguing names that are still on the market include Paul Statsny, Phil Kessel, and Danton Heinen.

Lightning / NHL News

I’m not going to say Barb Underhill is the key ingredient to the Lightning’s success over the past few seasons, but the world renowned skating coach has been with the team for about a decade and they’ve been pretty darn good for about a decade.

Lightning skating coach Barb Underhill helps players stride by stride https://t.co/GFTL9vdejD — Sports by Tampa Bay Times (@TBTimes_Sports) July 20, 2022

Johnny Gaudreau says good bye to the fans of the Calgary Fans and tries to explain his decision to leave.

On Wednesday, AHL teams announced their home openers. For the Syracuse Crunch they were inaugurate their 2022-23 home schedule on October 22nd with a familiar rival - the Rochester Americans. The rest of the schedule should be released later today.

We’ve got the Amerks for our 2022 Home Opener.



10.22.22 | #IsItOctoberYet pic.twitter.com/Rf4LULadid — Syracuse Crunch (@SyracuseCrunch) July 20, 2022

It’s silly ranking season. Yesterday’s fun poll was for NHL team logos. The Detroit Red Wings came in first and the Lightning ended up 24th. Whatever. I like the simplicity of the blue bolt.

SURVEY RESULTS: NHL Logo Ranking



Over 3,500 of you rated each current NHL logo. Here are the results: pic.twitter.com/6iPqNq7qzn — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 20, 2022

Are you in Orlando? Do you have spirit? Well, why not try out for the Orlando Solar Bears Spirit Squad?

SAVE THE DATE: SOLAR SQUAD AUDITIONS ARE ON AUGUST 27th! Come join the family!

: https://t.co/LuxgUuZtmR pic.twitter.com/1TX2V8k37N — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) July 20, 2022

It’s been a week for the Calgary Flames. After Tuesday’s news that the team filed for arbitration against Matthew Tkachuk, word emerged that Tkachuk would not be interested in signing a long-term deal with the team. Let loose the trade rumors!

BREAKING: Matthew Tkachuk tells Flames he won't re-sign long-term, trade likely: Sources.



This story is open for everyone to read.https://t.co/y2TGyEEpOR #stlblues — Jeremy Rutherford (@jprutherford) July 20, 2022

This league just cannot keep away from sexual misconduct issues. The latest scandal involves Edmonton Oilers owner Daryl Katz and a civil lawsuit that alleges he paid an underage ballerina for “sexual favors”.