Lightning Round: Happy Birthday Andrei Vasilevskiy

Just over a decade ago, the Tampa Bay Lightning took a chance on an 18-year-old goaltender with two years left on his contract with Ufa. Now, a decade later, that young kid is the best goaltender in the league. Vasilevskiy, turns 28 today and is in the prime of his career. He’s led the league (or tied for the lead) in wins over the last five seasons and has posted a 229-101-24 record in his 8-year career.

His 2.50 goals against average is 6th among active goaltenders and his .919 save percentage is second, just a touch behind Juuse Saros’ .920. There are a host of young goaltenders looking to knock him off of the throne, led by Igor Shesterkin, but for now Vasy is still the king.

He’s in the third season of his 8-year deal that averages $9.5 million and has been worth every penny. After all, the Lightning have been in the Stanley Cup Final in every season of his current deal. Can he keep this going for the rest of the contract? Possibly, aging curves in the past have indicated that netminders have peaked around Vasy’s current age, with a steady, but slow decline throughout their 30s. However, over the last decade or so we’re seeing a new breed of goaltender dedicated to conditioning that might extend that number out a little further.

So Happy Birthday, Vasy! Here’s to many more.

Some highlights from his age 27 season:

