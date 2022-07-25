Tampa Bay Lightning sign defenseman Trevor Carrick

On Monday, the Tampa Bay Lightning added some defensive depth to their organization as they signed veteran defender Trevor Carrick to a one-year/two-way deal. It’s likely that the left-shot defenseman will spend most of the season with the Syracuse Crunch, but also provide a valid call-up option in case of injury to the Lightning blueline.

Carrick has appeared in seven NHL games over his career, four with the Carolina Hurricanes and three with the San Jose Sharks. He’s yet to record a point at the NHL level, but does have 246 points (61 goals, 185 assists) in 495 career AHL games. He’s also been named to the AHL All-Star team twice in his career (2016 and 2019).

The 28-year-old immediately slots in as the top left-side defenseman for the Crunch where he will likely be paired with Darren Raddysh to begin the season. He will also fill a leadership role that was open with the departure of Fredrik Claesson.

A rough early look at the pairings in Syracuse would be:

Trevor Carrick / Darren Raddysh

Sean Day / Nick Perbix

Declan Carlile / Jack Thompson

Rookie Roman Schmidt and Dmitri Semykin could rotate in as well throughout the early part of the season. Haydn Fleury would likely enter the mix once the Lightning are back to full health on the blueline. There is a lot of youth in that group with Thompson and Schmidt as true rookies, Perbix virtually a rookie, and Carlile and Semykin totaling a whopping 30 AHL games between them. Some veteran experience would be very much welcomed by Coach Ben Groulx and his staff.

It is possible, with a strong training camp, that Carrick could be in the mix for the seventh defender spot with Fleury, but he would have to have a strong showing to fill in for the roster spot opened up by Zach Bogosian’s off-season surgery and recovery time.

Carrick should provide some offense from the blueline for the Crunch as he’s potted 10 goals or more in three of his last five AHL seasons. Last year with the San Diego Gulls he recorded 30 points (10 goals, 20 assists) in 61 games. Sean Day was the only Syracuse defender to put up more points last season (40 points).

Originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2012 NHL draft, Carrick is 6’2” and a 171 lbs. It’s a solid signing for the organization and will help offset the departure of not only Claesson, but also Alex Green, who signed with the Laval Rocket earlier this summer.