Lightning Round: Isaac Howard cracks The Athletic’s Top 50 NHL Prospects list

It’s been quite awhile since the Tampa Bay Lightning have had an offensive prospect to get super excited about. Sure, Ross Colton might have a Stanley Cup clinching goal and Anthony Cirelli will likely win a Selke at some point in his career, but they haven’t generated true excitement, right? Jonathan Drouin was probably the last pure playmaker that came through the system, but life had a different directions for him and the Lightning.

Now, with Isaac Howard in the system, that seems to have changed. For the first time in a few years, a Lightning forward is starting to pop up on mainstream media lists for “best prospects” in the NHL. Most recently, it was Scott Wheeler of The Athletic, who just released his Top 50 NHL Prospects Under the Age of 23. Howard was ranked 25th on the list, but Wheeler had high praise for the forward.

He’s also one of the more dangerous players in the offensive zone on this list with the puck and yet he’s even more dangerous off of it, with a scorer’s sixth sense for always arriving just on time in Grade-A locations (whether that’s hiding in coverage or just staying around the puck at the net).

Who was the last Lightning prospect someone said that about? Nikita Kucherov?

Part of the reason the national media constantly ranks Tampa Bay’s prospect pool towards the bottom of the league is because most of their young forwards are of the same mold - middle-to-bottom six forwards that play a 200-foot game. Seriously, that describes half of the players in Syracuse right now as well as three or four players already on the Lightning.

Part of the reason is that the Lightning have sacrificed their early round draft picks for immediate help at the NHL level. Needless to say those choices have paid off quite well, but have left the system drained of high-end talent. Talent that they haven’t needed because they still have some pretty good players on their top-six right now.

However, those players are starting to age so it’s nice that they have someone that people outside of the Tampa sphere of influence are excited about. Now comes the hard part, waiting for him to be ready for the NHL.

