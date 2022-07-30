 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Another big free agent signs with a new team

John Klingberg signed a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks

By Igor Nikonov
2020 NHL Stanley Cup Final - Game Six Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images

While the Tampa Bay Lightning clearly have their biggest moves of the offseason already behind them, the other teams are still trying to improve their rosters ahead of the new season. The free agent market is thinner than it was before, but some significant names are still looking for their next landing spot.

John Klingberg is another big name, who’s now off of the free agent market, after signing a one-year contract with the Anaheim Ducks. The former Dallas Stars defenceman will make $7 million in the next season.

Klingberg recently parted ways with his longtime agent Peter Wallen and is now represented by Craig Oster of Newport Sports Management. With a new agent, Klingberg decided to sign a short contract with a rebuilding team, something that Taylor Hall did in the past. At the age of almost 30, Klingberg is still very strong offensive defenseman, who’s able to play on power play.

Meanwhile, former Florida Panthers prospect and a part of Claude Giroux to Florida deal, Owen Tippett signed a two-year contract an AAV of $1.5M.

Reportedly, the Chicago Blackhawks aren't discussing potential Patrick Kane trade with any team at this moment.

The New York Islanders partnered with Jackpocket to purchase $50,000 in Mega Millions tickets for the drawing. In case that any of the 25,000 tickets will be winning, the prize will be shared by holders of full-season tickets or suites, staff, and the Islanders Children’s Foundation charity.

The International Ice Hockey Federation has launched an inquiry to “obtain additional information” about sexual assault allegations involving Hockey Canada.

