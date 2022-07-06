 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Lightning Round: Trade discussions are heating up

and addressing that McDonagh story

By HardevLad
/ new
Edmonton Oilers v Tampa Bay Lightning

For those who saw this rumor going around following the trade of Ryan McDonagh, want to mention that the Blue Jackets put cold water on it. I’m sure McDonagh didn’t want to waive his no trade clause, and his agent was probably unhappy for his player’s sake, but I don’t think the situation was as toxic as Kypreos was making it out to be. I wouldn’t listen to him, all he does is look for attention nowadays. Truth or accuracy not required.

The Oilers are going to trade Jesse Puljujarvi... probably. And it looks like teams aren’t having to offer too much for the second line winger.

Jakob Chychrun is back on the trade market, and it looks like the deal could happen at the Draft on Thursday. The Blue Jackets have picks at 6 and 12, so it’s possible they want to use one on a player now.

After Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted by Washington to be their video coach, the AHL didn’t have any women among its coaching staffs. Now, Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Coachella Valley Birds as an assistant coach on the bench for the Seattle minor league team.

Meanwhile in the NHL, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser has been promoted to assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dr. Wick M.D. has four Olympic gold medals and seven World Championship gold medals for Canada as the team’s top center and captain during the 2000s. Heck of a resume.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed backup/tandem goalie Casey DeSmith to a relatively cheap contract for two years.

The Ottawa Senators are buying out Colin White from his $4.25 million contract.

The IIHF are continuing to ban Russia and Belarus from international competitions.

More From Raw Charge

Loading comments...