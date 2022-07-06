Lightning Round: Trade discussions are heating up

For those who saw this rumor going around following the trade of Ryan McDonagh, want to mention that the Blue Jackets put cold water on it. I’m sure McDonagh didn’t want to waive his no trade clause, and his agent was probably unhappy for his player’s sake, but I don’t think the situation was as toxic as Kypreos was making it out to be. I wouldn’t listen to him, all he does is look for attention nowadays. Truth or accuracy not required.

#CBJ GM Jarmo Kekalainen on the below story that there was an agreement to claim Ryan McDonagh.



"100% inaccurate." https://t.co/nIqAveDyDF — Mark Scheig (@markscheig) July 5, 2022

The Oilers are going to trade Jesse Puljujarvi... probably. And it looks like teams aren’t having to offer too much for the second line winger.

As many as four teams in the mix kicking tires on Puljujarvi. Sense is return is marginal at this point but things can change over the next few days. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) July 6, 2022

Jakob Chychrun is back on the trade market, and it looks like the deal could happen at the Draft on Thursday. The Blue Jackets have picks at 6 and 12, so it’s possible they want to use one on a player now.

On the Chychrun front, two sources today told me the #CBJ and #Yotes are talking. Combine that w/ GM Jarmo Kekalainen saying the 12th overall pick could potentially be used to acquire a 'young NHL player' with term left ... and maybe we've got something brewing? — Brian Hedger (@BrianHedger) July 5, 2022

After Emily Engel-Natzke was promoted by Washington to be their video coach, the AHL didn’t have any women among its coaching staffs. Now, Jessica Campbell has been hired by the Coachella Valley Birds as an assistant coach on the bench for the Seattle minor league team.

Jess Campbell on being the first woman to be an AHL asst coach: “Its the visibility that’s key for me. I’m not focused on the gender side. I see myself as a coach. But it’s how others see me that’s exciting…for young girls and boys to see it is what’s exciting.” — Alison (@AlisonL) July 5, 2022

News: Jessica Campbell hired by Coachella Valley Firebirds as assistant coach— first woman to coach behind a bench in the AHL.



"Some guys I'll be coaching, their daughters will watch them have a female coach. And that opens up a conversation"



ESPN story⬇️https://t.co/ejwcRDNoGa — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 5, 2022

Meanwhile in the NHL, Dr. Hayley Wickenheiser has been promoted to assistant general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs. Dr. Wick M.D. has four Olympic gold medals and seven World Championship gold medals for Canada as the team’s top center and captain during the 2000s. Heck of a resume.

In the time I've tweeted this, another woman has been promoted to Assistant GM of an NHL team: Hayley Wickenheiser (Toronto).



She joins Meghan Hunter (Chicago) and Cammi Granato & Emilie Castonguay (Vancouver).



And there could be even more announcements to come this week https://t.co/JGB50Q08Mk — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) July 5, 2022

The Pittsburgh Penguins have re-signed backup/tandem goalie Casey DeSmith to a relatively cheap contract for two years.

Welcome back, Casey!



The Penguins have agreed to terms with DeSmith on a two-year contract.



The contract runs through the 2023.24 season and carries an AAV of $1.8 million. https://t.co/vRuNfDlawV — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 5, 2022

The Ottawa Senators are buying out Colin White from his $4.25 million contract.

Colin White (OTT) on unconditional waivers for a buyout. This is a one-third buyout because of his age — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 5, 2022

The IIHF are continuing to ban Russia and Belarus from international competitions.