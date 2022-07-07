For me, it always seemed Bryan Marchment was with the Tampa Bay Lightning a lot longer than he actually was. The veteran defender played 926 NHL games in his career, but only 22 of them came with the Lightning during his brief stay from December of 1997 to March of 1998. During that short time frame he put up 2 goals and 4 assists while racking up 43 penalty minutes. On Wednesday, his agent confirmed that the 53-year-old had passed away in Montreal where he was working for the San Jose Sharks as a scout.

While his tenure with the Lightning was short, he was involved in two franchise-altering deals. On December 30th, 1997, Marchment was acquired from the Edmonton Oilers, along with Jason Bonsignore and Steve Kelly, for Paul Comrie and the Lightning’s first ever first round pick, Roman Hamrlik. General Manager spun it as a move to rid Hamrlik, a player with all the skills, but a player that “didn’t come to play all the time”. In reality, Espo knew they couldn’t re-sign their young defensemen and ownership was in flux (this was around the time the Maloof Brothers were interested in buying the team and sticking their nose in team business).

Marchment came in with the reputation of a hard-hitting blueliner that would play a fan friendly (i,e. hard-hitting with a fight or three) style. He may have occasionally crossed the line, but his physical style was in vogue and often endorsed by his coaches. As he told the Tampa Tribune after the trade, “As far as I know that’s the way the coaching staff wanted me to play. I’m going to play that way until they bury me six feet under in the beer leagues.”

That style played well during his brief stay in Tampa and he endeared himself to some fans. It also intrigued the San Jose Sharks as they made a trade for him at the deadline in 1998. That deal involved the number one pick the Lightning used to draft Vincent Lecavalier (it was originally Florida’s). Marchment would spend parts of the next six seasons with the Sharks where he would post the best years of his career, including a 22-point, 174 PIM season in 2001-02.

Following his career, which ended in Calgary after the 2005-06 season, he worked for the Sharks as a part-time coach and NHL scout. He was able to see his son, Mason, rise from an undrafted AHL signee to an impact forward for the Florida Panthers. His niece, Kennedy Marchment, also plays professionally for the Connecticut Whale in the PHF. He is also survived by his wife, Kim, and daughter, Logan. No cause has been given for his death.

Safe home, Mr. Marchment.

Lightning and NHL News

2022 NHL Draft Profile: Sam Rinzel [Raw Charge]

Draft preview, hey the draft is today(!), continues with a look at a large, right-handed defender who may fit in with the Lightning’s recent drafting strategy.

Salary Cap Rumblings [Raw Charge]

Geo, our resident capologist, ponders the future based on the Lightning’s most recent moves. It’s all about the future, baby!

Bolts will do most of their work in the later rounds [NHL.com]

After making their first round pick Thursday night, Julien BriseBois and the scouts can go play a round of gold Friday morning as they wait for their next pick, which doesn’t come until 102 other picks have been made. Of course, that’s if they don’t do any wheeling and dealing between now and later tonight.

The schedule is here! The schedule is here! [Tampa Bay Lightning]

The season opens on October 11th on the road at the World’s Most Famous Arena, Madison Square Garden, against the New York Rangers. After two more road games, the home opener is on the 18th against the Philadelphia Flyers. We’ll break the whole thing down later today.

Kirill Kaprizov remains in Russia [The Athletic]

Wild rumors were flying around the internet yesterday in regards to the Minnesota Wild’s talanted forward. Actual legitimate details are sketchy, but Wild general manager Bill Guerin confirmed to The Athletic that Kaprizov is still in Russia and that the organization is still trying to separate fact from fiction. On top of the Ivan Fedotov situation it’s been a confusing time for Russian NHL’ers (and potential players).

Kris Letang extension with Penguins should be done soon [PensBurgh]

It sounds like on the Pittsburgh Penguins big free agents should be back in the fold shortly. GM Ron Hextall told reporters he hopes to have the extension done before he leaves Montreal.

It’s Almost Over [CopperNBlue]

Death. Taxes. Jesse Puljujarvi is getting traded out of Edmonton. The annual rumors are back once again. Ever since he was drafted fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft it seems Puljujarvi has been on the trading block. Could this be the year it actually happens?

Forsberg closer to contract with Predators [NHL.com]

It seems one of the big free agents may be off the board pretty soon as Nashville Predators general manager David Poile indicated that the two side have agreed on the length of the contract (8 years) and the inclusion of no-trade and no-movement clauses. Now they just have to figure out the money.

John Klingberg will test free agency [Daily Face Off]

It looks like the Dallas Stars right-shot blueliner will be feted across the league this summer as the 30-year-old veteran has reportedly decided to not re-sign with the only team he’s ever played for in the NHL.