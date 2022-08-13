Lightning Round: Erik Cernak named the defenseman of the year in Slovakia for the third year in a row

The Slovak Ice Hockey Federation have announced the results of their annual Hockey Player of the Year award on Thursday. The Tampa Bay Lightning’s defenceman Erik Cernak has been named the defenseman of the year for the third consecutive year. Last year Cernak also won the main prize, becoming the Player of the Year in Slovakia after winning his second Stanley Cup with the Lightning.

Congratulations to Erik Černák fór winning defenseman of the year at the Hockey Slovakia awards! pic.twitter.com/LKg94mQMvn — Erik Černák Photos of the Day (@CernakOTD) August 11, 2022

Due to injuries this season, Cernak was able to play in only 55 regular season games with the Bolts, scoring one goal and 12 assists in those games. He also advanced to the Stanley Cup Final with the Lightning for third year in a row, scoring one goal and one assist in playoffs. Earlier this summer, Cernak signed an eight-year extension with a $5.2 million salary cap hit with the Lightning.

Lightning / NHL News

The Raw Charge’s 2022 Top 25 Under 25 voting is now officially underway. You can submit your vote until next Friday, August 19th.

Raw Charge’s 2022 Top 25 Under 25 Kickoff https://t.co/fQPMvMNRQ0 — Raw Charge (@RawCharge) August 12, 2022

The Vegas Golden Knights’ goaltender Robin Lehner is expected to miss the whole 2022-23 season due to hip surgery.

.@GoldenKnights Robin Lehner will require hip surgery and is expected to miss the entire 2022-23 season. pic.twitter.com/h1HTBFmndh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 11, 2022

On another day of the World Juniors, Sweden defeated Austria 6-0. The Philadelphia Flyers’ prospect Emil Andrae scored two goals and one assist in this game.

Slovakia earned a shootout victory against Latvia to record their first win at the tournament.

The Chicago Blackhawks re-signed Philipp Kurashev and Caleb Jones to one-year contracts.