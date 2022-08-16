Lightning Round: Ask us about the Lightning

Look, let’s face it. We’re in that point of the summer where there isn’t much going on in the world of professional hockey. Sure, some restricted free agents are avoiding arbitration and signing deals and we’re all still waiting to hear where Nazem Kadri ends up playing, but other than that nothing is really happening.

Here at Raw Charge we are getting ready to start breaking down the prospects, but voting is still open, so make sure you participate if you haven’t already. We will keep the poll open until Friday night.

In the meantime why not let us answer any questions that are on your mind about the Tampa Bay Lightning. Our crack staff is relaxing and refueling for the season, but are ready to answer your questions about our favorite team. Go ahead and ask them in the comments or shoot us an email -- it’s in the masthead (click on “more” along the top, then masthead).

We’ll answer any serious questions you might have, and maybe one or two not so serious. Please participate, or else you’re getting JustinG.’s summer movie reviews.

Sammy Walker and Cole Guttman were two college players drafted by the Lightning that the organization decided not to sign. As of yesterday they became free agent. It looks like there is interest in Walker from his hometown team:

Hearing #mnwild one of many teams in the mix to sign #gophers free-agent captain Sammy Walker. #tblightning 2017 7th-round pick has 112 in four years at University of Minnesota. Option to go back for 5th year, but he’s expected to leave. — Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 15, 2022

Joel Martin was the goaltender for the Kalamazoo Wings back when they were an ECHL affiliate for the Tampa Bay Lightning. Yesterday he was named as the head coach of the team.

✍️ The Kalamazoo Wings are proud to welcome Joel Martin as the team's new head coach! https://t.co/CeBqhGhIem — Kalamazoo Wings (@KalamazooWings) August 15, 2022

A familiar name signed with the Lightning’s current ECHL affiliate. Matthew Barnaby is the newest Orlando Solar Bear. No it’s not the Matthew Barnaby that played 58 games for the Lightning in their pre-Cup era. It’s his kid. Sweet, now I feel really old.

After skating in his first full ECHL season last year in Fort Wayne, Matthew Barnaby is making his way to the Sunshine State! — Orlando Solar Bears (@OrlandoHockey) August 15, 2022

Win a Stanley Cup, get a promotion. Good for Joe Sakic.

The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that Executive Vice President/General Manager Joe Sakic has been named President of Hockey Operations and Chris MacFarland has been named General Manager.#GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/qaTMel3wei — Colorado Avalanche (@Avalanche) July 11, 2022

Jonathan Huberdeau became the latest player that has pledged to donate his brain to Project Enlist for future research on brain injuries.

Flames forward Huberdeau has pledged to donate brain to science after he dies | CBC Sports https://t.co/vwR7TTc3iQ — Pete Evans (@p_evans) August 16, 2022

We talked about the Chris Gratton to the Philadelphia Flyers trade. Here’s some information about a trade that worked out a little better for the Flyers - the Eric Lindros trade.

A look inside the epic 1992 Eric Lindros trade: https://t.co/xGb8Yu52Jh pic.twitter.com/ewwo5XWzJ8 — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 12, 2022

