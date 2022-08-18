Lightning Round: Team USA is out at the World Juniors

The knockout rounds at the 2022 Men’s World Junior Champions got underway on Wednesday and Team Czechia stunned the Americans with a 4-2 victory, beating Team USA in this tournament for the first time since 2011. Jiri Kulich, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres earlier this summer, led the way with a goal and two assists. The Czechs reward for the upset? A meeting with Team Canada.
Canada 6, Switzerland 3
Jack Thompson scored his first goal of the tournament. We like that guy.
Finland 5, Germany 1
Don’t count the Finns out just yet. They would love to cap off an impressive international run with a gold medal in this tournament.
Sweden 2, Latvia 1
Team “we’re not even supposed to be here” almost pulled off a historic upset, but a late goal by Emil Andrae pulled the Swedes to victory. Lightning prospect Klavs Veinbergs ends his WJC experience with a goal and an assist in five games.
The semi-finals take place tomorrow and the match-ups will be:
Canada vs Czechia
Sweden vs Finland
Lightning / NHL News
Pat Maroon is apparently checking out life after hockey. Not sure Cigar City Brewing will be on his resume:
Will this Florida Man be able to trade his skates and brew up a passion for beer? Pat “Big Rig” Maroon has landed an off-season side hustle at Cigar City Brewing HQ. Check it out! #FloridaManFriday pic.twitter.com/udVY9tb4ug— Cigar City Brewing (@CigarCityBeer) August 12, 2022
Had things broken different Victor Hedman may have been a goalkeeper. Instead he’s part owner of a soccer club.
Victor Hedman loved soccer as a kid, and he watches it more than hockey.— The Athletic NHL (@TheAthleticNHL) August 17, 2022
Now the Lightning defenseman is part-owner of a League One soccer club.@JoeSmithTB on how the deal came together: https://t.co/jqsnp9FXxG pic.twitter.com/p96GKD7b9f
Sammy Walker is staying in Minnesota. Reports are that the former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick is signing with the Minnesota Wild.
SOURCES: #mnwild sign University of Minnesota 3-time captain Sammy Walker https://t.co/KnZKzrdX3b— Michael Russo (@RussoHockey) August 18, 2022
Fellow former draft-pick-turned-free-agent Cole Guttman is signing in Chicago.
The #Blackhawks reportedly have another free-agent addition: University of Denver forward and team captain Cole Guttman https://t.co/ATRVoro8Qk— Second City Hockey (@2ndCityHockey) August 17, 2022
