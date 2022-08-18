 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Lightning Round: Team USA is out at the World Juniors

There will be no repeat championships for the Americans

By JustinG.
United States v Czechia: Quarterfinals - 2022 IIHF World Junior Championship Photo by Andy Devlin/ Getty Images

The knockout rounds at the 2022 Men’s World Junior Champions got underway on Wednesday and Team Czechia stunned the Americans with a 4-2 victory, beating Team USA in this tournament for the first time since 2011. Jiri Kulich, a first-round pick of the Buffalo Sabres earlier this summer, led the way with a goal and two assists. The Czechs reward for the upset? A meeting with Team Canada.

Canada 6, Switzerland 3

Jack Thompson scored his first goal of the tournament. We like that guy.

Finland 5, Germany 1

Don’t count the Finns out just yet. They would love to cap off an impressive international run with a gold medal in this tournament.

Sweden 2, Latvia 1

Team “we’re not even supposed to be here” almost pulled off a historic upset, but a late goal by Emil Andrae pulled the Swedes to victory. Lightning prospect Klavs Veinbergs ends his WJC experience with a goal and an assist in five games.

The semi-finals take place tomorrow and the match-ups will be:

Canada vs Czechia

Sweden vs Finland

Lightning / NHL News

Pat Maroon is apparently checking out life after hockey. Not sure Cigar City Brewing will be on his resume:

Had things broken different Victor Hedman may have been a goalkeeper. Instead he’s part owner of a soccer club.

Sammy Walker is staying in Minnesota. Reports are that the former Tampa Bay Lightning draft pick is signing with the Minnesota Wild.

Fellow former draft-pick-turned-free-agent Cole Guttman is signing in Chicago.

